Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State’s 38-34 victory over Oregon produces 3 Pac-12 player of the week winners

The Oregon State Beavers claimed half of the Pac-12′s six weekly football award winners on Monday, two days after their 38-34 win over No. 9 Oregon. Running back Damien Martinez was named the freshman of the week, safety Kitan Oladapo earned defensive player of the week honors and Cade Brownholtz was named special teams player of the week. Oregon State claimed nine Pac-12 weekly awards during the 2022 season.
The Oregonian

Portland State rolls past Oregon State 83-71, 2nd win in 8 days over Beavers ‘a big deal for our guys’

Eight days ago, Portland State men’s basketball was winless in 16 games against Oregon State. Suddenly, the Vikings suddenly have a two-game winning streak over the Beavers. Portland State walloped Oregon State in practically every way possible Sunday night, beating the Beavers 83-71 for seventh place in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at Chiles Center.
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 13

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 13 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 30 of 50 for 436 yards with two touchdowns and nine carries for 44 yards in 51-48 overtime win over Oklahoma. Robby Ashford, QB...
The Oregonian

Sun Bowl calling, Pac-12’s terrible look, all-time rivalry game? 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon

Ten takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon:. The Pac-12′s bowl picture cleared a tad after Saturday’s games. With Oregon losing to OSU, the likelihood of the conference sending a team to the CFP (USC) and two to NY6 bowl games probably ended. What’s probable is the Pac-12 has USC in the CFP or NY6, and Washington or Utah in an NY6. In any case, the Vegas bowl looks like it will have its pick of UCLA or Oregon State. You can make a strong case for the Beavers – they’ll travel better than UCLA, a good story, etc. – but in the end, the Bruins’ TV market is likely to win out.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr. to enter transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks are losing a running back to transfer. Byron Cardwell Jr., a 6-foot, 206-pound sophomore, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. “I want to thank the Lord for everything he has done for me and I’m thankful and appreciate those who kindly supported me while at the University of Oregon,” Cardwell wrote via social media. “I will be entering the transfer portal. #GODSPLAN”
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

