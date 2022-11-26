Read full article on original website
Oregon State Beavers rise to No. 15 in College Football Playoff rankings, pass Oregon Ducks
Oregon State moved up six spots to No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Beavers’ highest placing in school history. The Beavers (9-3) completed their 2022 regular season Saturday with a 38-34 win over Oregon. On Sunday, OSU finds out its bowl destination. The win over Oregon...
Oregon Ducks fall out of top 15 in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
Oregon dropped out of the top 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings after blowing a 21-point lead to Oregon State. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are No. 16, down from No. 9 last week after losing to the Beavers, who moved up from No. 21 to No. 15. Oregon’s...
Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon means Vegas, baby? Or Sun Bowl: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White look at last Saturday’s Reser Stadium thriller, Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon. They talk about the game, what it means and how it impacts the Beavers’...
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ collapse at Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks lost to Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 15 Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) await their bowl destination and matchup:
Oregon State plagued by cold shooting, turnovers as Beavers lose to Duke in Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament
The Oregon State Beavers got behind early and never led in the final three quarters as they fell 54-41 to Duke in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament Sunday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Oregon State (4-2) shot 26% for the game and committed 20...
Oregon State’s 38-34 victory over Oregon produces 3 Pac-12 player of the week winners
The Oregon State Beavers claimed half of the Pac-12′s six weekly football award winners on Monday, two days after their 38-34 win over No. 9 Oregon. Running back Damien Martinez was named the freshman of the week, safety Kitan Oladapo earned defensive player of the week honors and Cade Brownholtz was named special teams player of the week. Oregon State claimed nine Pac-12 weekly awards during the 2022 season.
No. 3 UConn rallies past No. 9 Iowa to win Phil Knight Invitational
The ninth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes hung tough with the 11-time national champion Connecticut Huskies on Sunday morning at the Moda Center, but a second-half offensive master class by the No. 3 Huskies lifted them to an 86-79 win in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy bracket of the PK85 women’s tournament.
Oregon Ducks receiver Dont’e Thornton to enter transfer portal
The Oregon Ducks are losing a former top 60 recruit. Dont’e Thornton, a 6-foot-5, 199-pound sophomore receiver, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday night. “First off I want to start by saying thank you to coach (Dan) Lanning, (wide receivers) coach (Junior) Adams and the entire...
Portland State rolls past Oregon State 83-71, 2nd win in 8 days over Beavers ‘a big deal for our guys’
Eight days ago, Portland State men’s basketball was winless in 16 games against Oregon State. Suddenly, the Vikings suddenly have a two-game winning streak over the Beavers. Portland State walloped Oregon State in practically every way possible Sunday night, beating the Beavers 83-71 for seventh place in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at Chiles Center.
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 13
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 13 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 30 of 50 for 436 yards with two touchdowns and nine carries for 44 yards in 51-48 overtime win over Oklahoma. Robby Ashford, QB...
Sun Bowl calling, Pac-12’s terrible look, all-time rivalry game? 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon
Ten takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon:. The Pac-12′s bowl picture cleared a tad after Saturday’s games. With Oregon losing to OSU, the likelihood of the conference sending a team to the CFP (USC) and two to NY6 bowl games probably ended. What’s probable is the Pac-12 has USC in the CFP or NY6, and Washington or Utah in an NY6. In any case, the Vegas bowl looks like it will have its pick of UCLA or Oregon State. You can make a strong case for the Beavers – they’ll travel better than UCLA, a good story, etc. – but in the end, the Bruins’ TV market is likely to win out.
Oregon State Beavers extend contract of defensive coordinator Trent Bray through 2024
Oregon State Beavers defensive coordinator Trent Bray, who turned one of the Pac-12′s worst defenses into one of the best in the span of a year, was rewarded Monday with a contract extension through the 2024 season. Bray, 40, took over OSU’s defense on an interim basis last November,...
Oregon women’s basketball drops 1 spot, remains in top 20 of AP poll
The Oregon Ducks dropped a spot, but remained in the top 20 of the AP women’s basketball poll after a 2-1 week. The Ducks (5-1) are ranked No. 19 with 198 points in the AP poll after beating Southern Utah, losing to then-No. 8 North Carolina and beating Michigan State last week.
Ken Goe: Oregon Ducks’ loss to rival Oregon State belongs to coach Dan Lanning
The Oregon players made a slow, painful walk off the field at Reser Stadium on Saturday, making their way past celebrating players through excited students. Once off the field, their path took them up the long ramp toward their locker room at Gill Coliseum, fans on either side. The Ducks...
Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr. to enter transfer portal
The Oregon Ducks are losing a running back to transfer. Byron Cardwell Jr., a 6-foot, 206-pound sophomore, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. “I want to thank the Lord for everything he has done for me and I’m thankful and appreciate those who kindly supported me while at the University of Oregon,” Cardwell wrote via social media. “I will be entering the transfer portal. #GODSPLAN”
Oregon State Beavers No. 16 in college football AP, coaches’ polls
The Oregon State Beavers moved up six spots to No. 16 in this week’s AP and coaches football polls after defeating the Oregon Ducks 38-34 on Saturday. The Beavers, who were ranked No. 22 a week ago, completed their regular season at 9-3. In both polls, Oregon State checks...
Oregon State Beavers vs. Portland State Vikings score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (11/27/22)
Oregon State looks for a double bounce back Sunday when the Beavers face Portland State at the PK Legacy tournament at 8 p.m. in Chiles Center. OSU, a loser to No. 8 Duke and Florida during the tournament, will try to beat Portland State, which defeated the Beavers 79-66 in Corvallis on Nov. 19.
Oregon Ducks eliminated from Pac-12 Championship game
Oregon Coug’d it and won’t be playing in the Pac-12 Championship game. The No. 9 Ducks blew a 21-point lead in a 38-34 loss to No. 21 Oregon State at Reser Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) left their destiny up to the Huskies and Cougars...
Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu accepts invite to Shrine Game
Oregon offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu is headed to a college all-star game. Aumavae-Laulu accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Oregon State Beavers vs Duke Blue Devils women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (11/27/22)
Oregon State concludes play in the PK Legacy tournament when the Beavers play Duke in the third-place game at 7 p.m. Sunday in Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Oregon State opened tournament with a 73-59 loss to No. 9 Iowa. Scroll down to find live updates. Duke (5-1) vs. Oregon State (4-1)
