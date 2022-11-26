Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vehicle Crashes into Kitchen of La Cañada Flintridge Home
La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a car into a house around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. When units arrived at the scene on 5100 block of Angeles Crest Highway in the city of La Cañada Flintridge, they found one vehicle had traveled up a driveway, flipped over and went into the kitchen of a single-story home.
2urbangirls.com
Teens body found in vehicle fire that extended to nearby commercial building
2 Gunshot Victims Drive to Hospital After Shooting in Reseda
Reseda, Los Angeles, CA: Two gunshot victims drove to Northridge Hospital after a shooting Sunday night in the Reseda neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles… Read more "2 Gunshot Victims Drive to Hospital After Shooting in Reseda"
theavtimes.com
Lancaster man shot dead in LA residence, suspect sought
A Lancaster man was shot to death Sunday at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, and police are seeking the public’s help to solve the crime. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Granada Hills Crash
1 Killed in Granada Hills Traffic Collision
Firefighters Battle Flames at Chronic Burn Location
Vermont-Slauson, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were at the scene of a structure fire Saturday morning, Nov. 26, around 4:42 a.m. where a single story commercial building had been the site of up to five previous fires. LAFD assumed a defensive posture and was able to achieve...
Head-On Traffic Collision Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Vehicle Involved Flees Scene
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A head-on traffic collision occurred late Sunday morning leaving one person deceased at the scene on the 13800 block of Foothill Boulevard in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. John Matassa was interviewed at the scene of the incident...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Man dies in PCH accident while two survive unrelated crash over the bluffs
A pair of traffic accidents left one man dead and another two injured over the Thanksgiving weekend. The two unrelated accidents occurred on Nov. 24 and 26. In the first accident, a car hit and killed a bicyclist at about 4 p.m. on the Pacific Coast Highway. SMPD closed the freeway from Entrada to the Incline for about four hours to investigate the accident.
Girl, 16, Reported Missing from South Los Angeles Area is Found
A16-year-old girl who went missing from the South Los Angeles area has been found, authorities said Monday.
NBC Los Angeles
15-Year-Old Boy's Body Found in Vehicle Fire That Extended into One-Story Building
Man's body found inside recycling business in Santa Fe Springs
A man's body was found inside a recycling business Monday afternoon in Sante Fe Springs.
Santa Clarita mall evacuated after reports of shots fired
A shopping mall in Santa Clarita was evacuated after authorities received reports of gunshots being fired on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the Westfield Valencia Town Center around 6:40 p.m. The entire mall was evacuated as a precaution, said the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. After investigating, officials determined there was an “accidental discharge of […]
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
News 8 KFMB
Chihuahua killed on walk by Los Angeles famous cougar, P-22
LOS ANGELES — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on a leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday. P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service...
Freeway Collision Sends Vehicle Crashing Down Embankment; Mother, Child Transported to Hospital
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle allegedly racing on a freeway caused an injury traffic collision involving a child Saturday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:14 p.m., Nov. 26, regarding a traffic collision on the South 605 Freeway and the 60 freeway in the City of Industry.
98online.com
12-year-old SoCal boy calls 911 as his father allegedly drives drunk with him in car: ‘I need help’
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A frightened 12-year-old boy called 911 after his father took him without notice and allegedly tried driving drunk from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. “I need help. My dad is trying to take me to Vegas. He’s acting weird,” the boy is heard telling dispatchers during the frantic phone call.
KTLA.com
3 injured in violent home invasions east of Los Angeles
Three people were injured when a group of thieves targeted several homes in the San Gabriel Valley early Sunday morning. El Monte police responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on a report of a home invasion robbery, according to RMG News. A victim who did...
Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles
Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire
Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
