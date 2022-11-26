Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
Shaquille O’Neal predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo will destroy the Philadelphia 76ers in their next matchup
Shaq belives the whole post-game drama in Philly will be costly for the 76ers once they face Giannis again.
Shake Milton shines as undermanned 76ers top Magic again
Shake Milton scored a season-high 29 points and Tobias Harris added 25 to propel the visiting Philadelphia 76ers to a
Tre Jones, Spurs aim to end eight-game slide vs. Thunder
Even in the middle of an eight-game losing streak — tied for the fourth-longest in franchise history — San Antonio
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Sporting News
Eagles' black helmets, explained: Why Philadelphia is going 'dark mode' on 'Sunday Night Football'
The Eagles have worn black alternate jerseys for several years, but they'll have an added twist to the look on "Sunday Night Football": black helmets. The team tweeted "Dark mode activated" earlier in the week to announce its uniform for the Week 12 matchup against the Packers. If you like...
‘Fire Fletcher’: GM Change Should Only Be Start of Flyers Overhaul
Saturday, Nov. 26 marked four years to the day that former Flyers GM Ron Hextall was shown the door. Ironically, the day prior to his four-year anniversary of being fired as the team’s GM, the current Pittsburgh Penguins GM watched as his team won the annual Black Friday game in Philadelphia, 4-1, marking the ninth straight loss for the Orange and Black. The streak has since hit 10 games with another loss the very next night against the Islanders.
NFL Analysis Network
Could The Eagles Look To Sign TE Rob Gronkowski?
The Philadelphia Eagles offense suffered a major loss during their Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders. While being tackled by his facemask, tight end Dallas Goedert was unable to brace himself while hitting the ground, leading to him injuring his shoulder. Goedert was placed on injured reserve because of...
atozsports.com
Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Stat To Note For Eagles’ Lane Johnson Over Last 2 Years
The Philadelphia Eagles have found a lot of success this season on the offensive side of the ball. They are currently fourth in the league in offensive yardage and third in scoring as they have one of the most prolific units in the NFL. What has helped make the Eagles...
Trea Turner to the Philadelphia Phillies ‘has a good chance’ to happen
Two-time All-Star shortstop Trea Turner has been among the biggest names on the MLB free agent market as things play
