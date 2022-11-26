Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
NBC Sports
Celtics injuries: Horford out, Jaylen Brown questionable vs. Hornets
The Boston Celtics will have another chance to prove they can win shorthanded Monday night at TD Garden. Al Horford is listed as out for Boston's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to low back stiffness, while Jaylen Brown is questionable due to neck stiffness, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Jayson Tatum's Status For Hornets-Celtics Game
Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Monday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Likely To Miss Wednesday's Game Against Boston Celtics
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has yet to join the team in Boston for Wednesday's game against the Celtics. Butler is likely to miss his seventh straight game because of an ankle injury. He could still return at some point during the remainder of the trip. The Heat play the Celtics again Friday and conclude with the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons
After running off four straight at home last week, the Wine & Gold stumbled to start their three-game mini-trip in Milwaukee on Friday night, but hope to get back in the win column when they travel to Motown on Sunday. The Cavs were cruising in the opening stanza on Friday...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Jazz (11.28.2022)
The Bulls (8-11) visit Salt Lake City for the only time to take on the Utah Jazz (12-10) in the first of two this season. The Bulls and Jazz split last year’s series with each winning on its home floor. However, Utah owns a 7-3 edge over the last 10 meetings. This season’s series will conclude in Chicago on January 7th.
PHOTOS - Wizards at Celtics: Boston beats Washington 130-121 without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics might not have had their Most Valuable Player candidate on the court with Jayson Tatum taking the night off to nurse a sprained ankle, but it seemed to matter little for the Washington Wizards, even as they made enough of a run in the game’s fourth quarter to force the starters back into the game.
NBA
Celtics’ 3-Point Shooting Buries Hornets Early In Boston
McDaniels Scores Career-High 24 PTS, Charlotte Overwhelmed By 24 Opposing 3-Pointers. As the Charlotte Hornets currently weather a multitude of key early-season injuries, they’re bound to occasionally run into a buzz-saw of a team that’s just firing on all cylinders. That team on Monday night was the NBA-leading Boston Celtics and the Hornets simply couldn’t keep up with their high-powered offense in a 140-105 road loss at TD Garden.
NBA
Two Pelicans questionable, one doubtful, four out for Monday game vs. Thunder
New Orleans’ official injury report expanded to a total of seven players Sunday afternoon, partly a result of ailments sustained during Friday’s defeat at Memphis. Naji Marshall (non-Covid illness) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable, while Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful. Starting guard CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out for a second straight game. Remaining listed as out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
‘I’m capable of anything’: Celtics star Jaylen Brown sounds off on 36-point explosion with Jayson Tatum out injured
The Boston Celtics were without superstar swingman Jayson Tatum on Sunday night as they took on the Washington Wizards. This did not turn out to be much of an issue for them, though, with Jaylen Brown stepping up to the plate without his backcourt running mate. Brown exploded for a...
Smart dishes 15, scores 22, Celtics crush Hornets 140-105
Jayson Tatum scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics jumped to a 27-point, first-quarter lead and beat the Charlotte Hornets 140-105
NBA
Three Pelicans questionable and two out for Wednesday game vs. Raptors
TORONTO (11-9) Monday win vs. Cleveland. Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez, Pascal Siakam, Thaddues Young. Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
Suns carry five-game win streak into clash with Bulls
Everything is coming together for the Phoenix Suns, who look to extend their winning streak to six games when they
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (neck) questionable Monday for Celtics
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) is questionable Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Brown is dealing with a stiff neck after scoring a season-high 36 points on Sunday. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams should see additional minutes if Brown is unavailable for the second leg of the back-to-back. Derrick White would also stand to benefit.
NBA
Horry Scale: Andrew Nembhard beats buzzer, Lakers from deep
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
NBC Sports
Zdeno Chara returns to TD Garden for Celtics-Wizards
Boston Bruins great Zdeno Chara returned to TD Garden on Sunday night. Chara was in attendance to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Washington Wizards. The 2011 Stanley Cup champion played 14 seasons for the B's before joining the Washington Capitals in 2020. Chara signed a one-day contract with...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings plays and strategy for Tues., Nov. 29
NYK – Immanuel Quickley (knee): Questionable. DET – Marvin Bagley (head), Bojan Bogdanovic (knee), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (toe): Questionable. Cory Joseph and Alec Burks would get more minutes in the backcourt, while Jalen Duren and Isaiah Livers would have to step up in the frontcourt. LAC...
Why Isaiah Thomas’ Brief But Magical Celtics Run Was Unforgettable
It’s a shame the brief Isaiah Thomas era with the Boston Celtics ended the way it did. Because for a span of two-plus seasons, Green Teamers couldn’t help but be entranced by the self-proclaimed “King of the Fourth.”. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound point guard, who so frequently drove...
NBA
Magic Play With Far More Spirit and Energy, But It Wasn’t Enough Against Kevin Durant & the Nets
Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol each scored 24 points and Franz Wagner posted 21 points, but the undermanned Magic, despite playing with far more spirit, energy, and effort than the prior night, could only do so much against Kevin Durant, who exploded for a season-best 45 points in Orlando’s 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at Barclays Center.
