NBC Sports

Celtics injuries: Horford out, Jaylen Brown questionable vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics will have another chance to prove they can win shorthanded Monday night at TD Garden. Al Horford is listed as out for Boston's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to low back stiffness, while Jaylen Brown is questionable due to neck stiffness, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Likely To Miss Wednesday's Game Against Boston Celtics

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has yet to join the team in Boston for Wednesday's game against the Celtics. Butler is likely to miss his seventh straight game because of an ankle injury. He could still return at some point during the remainder of the trip. The Heat play the Celtics again Friday and conclude with the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons

After running off four straight at home last week, the Wine & Gold stumbled to start their three-game mini-trip in Milwaukee on Friday night, but hope to get back in the win column when they travel to Motown on Sunday. The Cavs were cruising in the opening stanza on Friday...
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Jazz (11.28.2022)

The Bulls (8-11) visit Salt Lake City for the only time to take on the Utah Jazz (12-10) in the first of two this season. The Bulls and Jazz split last year’s series with each winning on its home floor. However, Utah owns a 7-3 edge over the last 10 meetings. This season’s series will conclude in Chicago on January 7th.
NBA

Celtics’ 3-Point Shooting Buries Hornets Early In Boston

McDaniels Scores Career-High 24 PTS, Charlotte Overwhelmed By 24 Opposing 3-Pointers. As the Charlotte Hornets currently weather a multitude of key early-season injuries, they’re bound to occasionally run into a buzz-saw of a team that’s just firing on all cylinders. That team on Monday night was the NBA-leading Boston Celtics and the Hornets simply couldn’t keep up with their high-powered offense in a 140-105 road loss at TD Garden.
NBA

Two Pelicans questionable, one doubtful, four out for Monday game vs. Thunder

New Orleans’ official injury report expanded to a total of seven players Sunday afternoon, partly a result of ailments sustained during Friday’s defeat at Memphis. Naji Marshall (non-Covid illness) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable, while Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful. Starting guard CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out for a second straight game. Remaining listed as out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (neck) questionable Monday for Celtics

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) is questionable Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Brown is dealing with a stiff neck after scoring a season-high 36 points on Sunday. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams should see additional minutes if Brown is unavailable for the second leg of the back-to-back. Derrick White would also stand to benefit.
NBA

Horry Scale: Andrew Nembhard beats buzzer, Lakers from deep

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA

Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
NBC Sports

Zdeno Chara returns to TD Garden for Celtics-Wizards

Boston Bruins great Zdeno Chara returned to TD Garden on Sunday night. Chara was in attendance to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Washington Wizards. The 2011 Stanley Cup champion played 14 seasons for the B's before joining the Washington Capitals in 2020. Chara signed a one-day contract with...
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings plays and strategy for Tues., Nov. 29

NYK – Immanuel Quickley (knee): Questionable. DET – Marvin Bagley (head), Bojan Bogdanovic (knee), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (toe): Questionable. Cory Joseph and Alec Burks would get more minutes in the backcourt, while Jalen Duren and Isaiah Livers would have to step up in the frontcourt. LAC...
NBA

Magic Play With Far More Spirit and Energy, But It Wasn’t Enough Against Kevin Durant & the Nets

Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol each scored 24 points and Franz Wagner posted 21 points, but the undermanned Magic, despite playing with far more spirit, energy, and effort than the prior night, could only do so much against Kevin Durant, who exploded for a season-best 45 points in Orlando’s 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at Barclays Center.
