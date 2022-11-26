Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State basketball notebook: Tough three-game stretch, Demetrius Lilley’s debut and more
The Penn State men’s basketball team is set to learn plenty about itself and its potential ceiling over the next couple of weeks. With Tuesday night’s matchup against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Nittany Lions kick off a three-game stretch that also features No. 20 Michigan State and No. 16 Illinois.
Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announces he'll enter NCAA transfer portal
Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announced he'll enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Monday in social media post Tuesday afternoon. "Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing," Veilleux wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for memories that I’ll cherish forever. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility."
Penn State’s early December storylines: possible player movement, 2023 recruiting, more
Penn State’s 2022 regular season is in the books and the Nittany Lions won their final four games to finish 10-2. James Franklin’s team entered the Michigan State game ranked No. 11 in the country and handled the Spartans 35-16 at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State WR commit announces he will enter transfer portal
Former Penn State commit and Oregon Duck Donte Thornton Jr. announced Monday that he will be putting his name into the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5 deep threat caught 17 passes for 366 yards and 1 touchdown for the Ducks this season. He announced his decision on Twitter Monday evening. This...
Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions go after finishing the season 10-2?
The Nittany Lions are projected to go to a major bowl game.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State in top 8 of AP, Coaches Polls
Penn State is ranked in the top eight of both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls. Coach James Franklin’s team is No. 8 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the Coaches. After its 35-16 win over Michigan State Saturday at Beaver Stadium, Penn State moved from No. 11 in the AP and 10 in the Coaches, the first time that its been ranked that highly in either of the two polls.
d9and10sports.com
After 38 Years, 307 Wins, Clearfield’s Janocko Retiring
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – Thirty-eight years. 307 wins. 16 District 9 titles. Winningest coach in District 9 history. One of 21 coaches in Pennsylvania High School Football History with 300 or more wins. Those are numbers that will never be matched in D9 history, and those are numbers that belong...
Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers
Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
Temple News
Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center
For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
Canton headed to second straight Final Four
ALTOONA, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors are headed to the state semifinals for the second year in a row. The Canton football team got off to a fast start and defeated Northern Cambria 42-13 in the Class A state quarterfinals in Altoona. Weston Bellows returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to give […]
‘Action is needed now.’ Climate activists block traffic before Penn State football game
College Avenue was blocked at Allen Street for nine minutes.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Announces Major Changes
Things will look drastically different on CBS 3's evening newscasts very soon. Yeah, CBS 3's Eyewitness News will shake up its weather team at the start of the new year. The network announced that they have hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked as a TV meteorologist in Washington, D.C., to start working at the Philadelphia, Pa. TV station.
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
cohaitungchi.com
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
NBC Philadelphia
Milton Street, Former Pa. State Senator and Philly Mayoral Candidate, Dies
T. Milton Street Sr., the former Philadelphia politician who served in Pennsylvania's state Senate and was brother to former Mayor John Street, died Monday. He was 81. Street's nephew, current Democratic Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street, announced the death on behalf of the Street family:. "It is with sadness that...
How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need. According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals. The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
xpn.org
An all-star cast gave a taste of The Last Waltz Philly for Free at Noon
As midday host Mike Vasilikos put it, this eight-song set was the appetizer before the main course Saturday night. 46 years ago today, The Band played their final concert at San Fransisco’s Winterland Ballroom, filmed by Martin Scorcese for their legendary swan song documentary The Last Waltz. Before a massive cast of Philadelphia musicians congregates at Franklin Music Hall on Saturday night to perform the iconic live album in its entirety, they took the stage at World Cafe Live for a post-Thanksgiving Free at Noon, playing some of the album’s highlights.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0