worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Francis Ngannou’s coach beg him to pull out of UFC 270: ‘These motherf—ers don’t give a f— about you’
Francis Ngannou has been sharing videos on YouTube for the past year detailing the slow and arduous process of rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee. But, now he’s taken things up a notch, sharing video footage leading up to his Jan. 2022 fight against Ciryl Gane as his team tried to get him to pull out of the fight.
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother. ‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol says Canelo filled with excuses about loss
By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol sees through the excuses that Canelo Alvarez is trying to hide behind after his loss to him last May. To whittle down the excuses from Canelo, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he’s still willing to fight him at 168 to help him with the weight.
Boxing Scene
Adam Azim Aims To Win World Title at Younger Age Than Idol Amir Khan
Adam Azim doesn’t shy away from the big billing. Sky Sports have been happy to ask the question of whether he is “boxing’s next superstar” prior to his seventh professional bout this weekend. Normally that kind of listing is reserved for boxers who have already claimed Olympic medals.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Artem Lobov’s Proper 12 suit, snaps back at Cris Cyborg
Artem Lobov is officially on Conor McGregor’s hit list after filing suit against the former two-division UFC champ. On Twitter, McGregor poked fun at his longtime teammate with a short song – it’s only lyrics are “Artem is a rat...nah nah nah nah, hey.”. Some of...
MMAWeekly.com
Paddy Pimblett thinks Jake Paul’s fights ‘are fixed’￼
UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett believes that Jake Paul‘s boxing matches are ‘fixed’ after watching Paul’s win over former UFC champion Anderson Silva. Paul is undefeated in his boxing career (6-0) with knockout wins over former UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley and former Bellator MMA and ONE champion Ben Askren. He also has decision wins over Woodley and Silva.
worldboxingnews.net
Ref admits cheating TWICE for Manny Pacquiao in WBC interview
Carlos Padilla Jr. is in the eye of a storm after laughing about helping Manny Pacquiao to cheat his way to victory against Nedal Hussien in 2000. Padilla, who like Pacquiao is Filipino, allowed the eight-weight champion extra time to recover, which ordinarily would have seen his fellow countryman counted out.
MMAWeekly.com
Angela Hill shows off ‘fight week abs’ ahead of UFC Orlando
No. 12 ranked strawweight Angela Hill appears to be in excellent shape heading into her UFC on ESPN 42 bout against No. 13 ranked Emily Ducote. Hill (14-12) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Lupita Godinez at UFC on ESPN 41 in August. She hopes to build upon the win and start a winning streak.
MMA Fighting
PFL World Championships 2022 medical suspensions: Kayla Harrison gets minimum, 11 need clearance
Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison each received the minimum seven-day medical suspension after a five-round title fight in the main event of the PFL World Championship 2022. But 10 fighters from the card need a doctor’s clearance after the event this past Friday at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to medical suspensions released by the New York State Athletic Commission.
CBS Sports
2022 Bellator MMA schedule: Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello, Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez 2 on tap
Bellator MMA has some of its very best fighters on the lineup to close out 2022. A hopefully definitive conclusion to the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, the next steps in the Bantamweight World Grand Prix and an exciting cross-over spectacle with Rizin are all scheduled for the promotion's final three events this year.
MMA Fighting
Making sushi with UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo
RIO DE JANEIRO — UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo joins Naga chef Raul Ono to show off his sushiman skills ahead of his UFC 283 title unification bout with Brandon Moreno in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21. (Editor’s note: Enable captions for English translations)
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz officially hits free agency after being removed from UFC roster
Nate Diaz is officially a free agent after he was removed from the UFC roster. The move comes after Diaz fought out his contract with his win over Tony Ferguson in September, but the one-time UFC title challenger didn’t actually get removed from the active roster until this week. UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Isn't Taking Caleb Plant Lightly: "Caleb Is A Good Fighter, It's Not Gonna Be Easy"
At one point, David Benavidez slumped his shoulders in despair. Although the 26-year-old aggregated a flawless record and two separate world title reigns, the elite of the super middleweight division showed little to no interest in facing him. Nevertheless, after years of bellyaching and calling out all comers, Benavidez (26-0,...
worldboxingnews.net
Full Fury vs Chisora undercard finally revealed for Dec 3 Pay Per View
FIVE DAYS TO go until it is Tyson Fury time again, when the Gypsy King will rock up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on his old rival Derek Chisora for the WBC world heavyweight championship. There is heavyweight action at the double, because the WBA champion, the hulking...
MMA Fighting
Rankings Shakeup: Kayla Harrison knocked out of pound-for-pound top 10 after stunning Larissa Pacheco upset
Larissa Pacheco didn’t miss this time. The Brazilian finisher scored three straight first-round knockouts this season to earn another shot at a PFL championship, a million-dollar prize and a third fight with Kayla Harrison, the face of the league. Pacheco was spectacular in the trilogy bout, taking the fight right to Harrison and dragging her into deep waters. She was rewarded with a trio of 48-47 scores and a win over a fighter who, before Saturday’s event, was the ninth-ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound Rankings.
MMAmania.com
Video: Former UFC champ gets giant face tattoo, Instagram baffled
Cody Garbrandt now has permanent sideburns. The former UFC bantamweight champion recently unveiled his new ink on Instagram, completed by talented tattoo artist Sarah Lo, but a majority of his followers were baffled by the significance of the addition, as well as its unusual location. Here’s a sample:. —Ear...
