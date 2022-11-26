Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Get up to $1,200 from the stateR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Related
MMA Fighting
Hot Tweets: What Kayla Harrison losing means for the PFL
This was supposed to be a relatively quiet week in the world of MMA. Thanksgiving in the United States meant there was only one major event happening, the PFL Championships, and while that looked like a fine card, the outcomes mostly seemed guaranteed. Then Larissa Pacheco went and upset Kayla...
MMA Fighting
PFL World Championships 2022 medical suspensions: Kayla Harrison gets minimum, 11 need clearance
Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison each received the minimum seven-day medical suspension after a five-round title fight in the main event of the PFL World Championship 2022. But 10 fighters from the card need a doctor’s clearance after the event this past Friday at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to medical suspensions released by the New York State Athletic Commission.
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira says he offered to fight Khamzat Chimaev in light heavyweight bout at UFC 283: ‘Chimaev didn’t want it’
Alex Pereira was aware of Khamzat Chimaev’s callout following his middleweight championship victory at UFC 281 and says that he was ready to take Chimaev up on his offer — with a condition. Pereira stopped longtime rival Israel Adesanya earlier this month in the fifth round to win...
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Artem Lobov’s Proper 12 suit, snaps back at Cris Cyborg
Artem Lobov is officially on Conor McGregor’s hit list after filing suit against the former two-division UFC champ. On Twitter, McGregor poked fun at his longtime teammate with a short song – it’s only lyrics are “Artem is a rat...nah nah nah nah, hey.”. Some of...
MMA Fighting
Making sushi with UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo
RIO DE JANEIRO — UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo joins Naga chef Raul Ono to show off his sushiman skills ahead of his UFC 283 title unification bout with Brandon Moreno in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21. (Editor’s note: Enable captions for English translations)
MMA Fighting
Santiago Ponzinibbio blasts Canelo Alvarez for ‘threatening’ Lionel Messi: ‘You mess with Messi, you mess with entire Argentina’
An unusual rivalry was born after Argentina defeated Mexico in the second match of the World Cup in Qatar this past Saturday. Boxing star Canelo Alvarez took on social media to attack soccer legend Lionel Messi, prompting Argentine fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio to come out at his defense. It all started...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Is Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Anakalev vacant title fight the right call for UFC 282?
With Jiri Prochazka making the decision to vacate the light heavyweight title after suffering an injury that knocked him out of the UFC 282 event with Glover Teixeira, did the UFC make the right call going with Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant championship?. On an all-new edition...
MMA Fighting
Manager: Henry Cejudo is fighting Aljamain Sterling next for the bantamweight title: ‘It’s a done deal’
Henry Cejudo has completed six months of drug testing to become eligible to compete in the UFC again, and he’s targeting a title fight in his return to action after two years of retirement. According to Cejudo’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the UFC has promised that his next fight will...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Tyson Fury - Alex Pereira, Larissa Pacheco and Brendan Loughnane all in studio - and Jan Blachowicz
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend with the 2022 PFL Championships, news and picks. 2 p.m.: Heavyweight...
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco, Alex Davis unhappy Kayla Harrison’s manager was yelling advice during fight: ‘That was cheating’
As Larissa Pacheco was putting together a performance that ultimately led to her beating Kayla Harrison, the new PFL lightweight champion heard an unfamiliar voice shouting advice during a crucial moment in the fight. At one point during the five-round battle, Harrison’s manager Ali Abdelaziz got up from his seat,...
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre expects Jon Jones to be successful in UFC return at heavyweight: ‘He’s huge’
Georges St-Pierre is a believer in Jon Jones’ heavyweight experiment. “I’ve seen it on the red carpet when I got inducted into the [UFC] Hall of Fame. I took a picture and I put my arm around him, I was like, ‘Man, he’s solid like a rock.’ He’s huge,” St-Pierre recently told MMA Fighting. “Jon Jones, he’s solid like a rock, he looked huge.
MMA Fighting
Michael Chandler gets real on taking damage, Arturo Gatti comparisons
To Michael Chandler, nothing has changed about the way he fights – only his opposition, which explains the extra blood he’s donated to the octagon canvas. “I think I do fight very similarly that I always have,” Chandler said recently on The MMA Hour. “Same speed, same tenacity – been beat down and then come back in fights. It happens. It just wasn’t on the biggest stage possible.”
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett claims Jake Paul’s ‘fights are fixed,’ Paul responds with $1M challenge
Paddy Pimblett feels like not all of Jake Paul’s pro boxing bouts are on the up and up. Pimblett, who will face Jared Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, was asked about Paul, and the YouTube boxing scene in general, and while he thinks Paul is taking the sport seriously, “The Baddy” is not convinced Paul’s results haven’t been a bit pre-planned.
MMA Fighting
Jiri Prochazka vows to prove he is ‘rightful champion’ upon return from injury
Jiri Prochazka accepts that he no longer holds the UFC light heavyweight title. For now. On Sunday, the former champion, who announced last week that he vacated his belt due to injury, put out a series of tweets commenting further on his situation and vowing that he will not only be the No. 1 fighter at 205 pounds again, but the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 Thrill and Agony video: ‘You don’t like me and I don’t like you, but respect’
The UFC 281 edition of The Thrill and the Agony focuses on the two title fights — Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira and Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili — as well as the epic battle in the lightweight division between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. The aftermath of...
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz officially hits free agency after being removed from UFC roster
Nate Diaz is officially a free agent after he was removed from the UFC roster. The move comes after Diaz fought out his contract with his win over Tony Ferguson in September, but the one-time UFC title challenger didn’t actually get removed from the active roster until this week. UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley: ‘Modern day gangster’ Dana White equates starting UFC to Power Slap League
Sean O’Malley — like many — isn’t sold on Dana White’s new Power Slap League. Aside from discussing his next steps within the UFC bantamweight ranks, the current No. 1 contender in the promotion’s official rankings chatted with White about the boss’ latest project. Just this past month, the Nevada Athletic Commission approved Slap Fighting, opening the door for White and crew’s upcoming eight-episode season of the Power Slap League.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev ‘needs to clear everyone out’ to earn P4P ranking
Islam Makhachev is the best fighter in the world, but he still hasn’t proven it yet. At least, that’s what his coach believes. Following his win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to claim the lightweight title, Makhachev skyrocketed up the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, claiming the No. 2 spot. It was an enormous jump for a fighter with only a few ranked wins to his name, and zero title defenses, and that’s why his coach, Javier Mendez, believes his ranking is a little premature.
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik remembers ‘larger than life’ Anthony Johnson: ‘It’s just an unquantifiable loss for the MMA community’
Like the rest of the MMA community, UFC commentator Jon Anik has fond memories of the late Anthony Johnson. On Sunday, Johnson passed away at the age of 38. Anik, having just called UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden the night before, was just as shocked by the news as the rest of the folks around the sport.
MMA Fighting
Belal Muhammad: Kamaru Usman should delay Leon Edwards rematch ‘if you want to make this a real sport’
Count UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad among those who don’t want to see an immediate rematch between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. Muhammad, of course, wants a shot at the welterweight title after going unbeaten in his past nine fights, and he urged Usman to step aside after the ex-champ’s head-kick knockout loss to Edwards at UFC 278.
Comments / 0