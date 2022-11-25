ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Daily Collegian

UMass Dissenters present petition to Isenberg administration

On Wednesday Nov. 9, UMass Dissenters organized a walk through the Isenberg School of Management Learning Commons where student demonstrators designed posters, delivered petition signatures and led chants. The group congregated at the office of Dean Anne Massey. Founding members of the UMass Dissenters Toby Paperno and Arsema Kifle presented...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

American International College president Hubert Benitez looks to expand school’s global reach

Hubert Benitez is still counting the days - certainly not toward the end of his nascent tenure, but from its beginning. “On November 11, I hit my 7-month mark,” says the president of American International, whose early tenure has been marked by an investiture, a whirlwind set of meetings touching on every bit of campus life and activity and a relentless promotion of his vision to transform the 137-year-old institution.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstwire.com

WMUA’s Fall Concert rocks Amherst with local music

In the light of the shimmering disco ball at The Drake, shred guitar, groovy synth and emotion-packed performances electrified the audience at WMUA’s annual fall concert on Nov. 12. The show featured two bands with beginnings at UMass: WMUA’s Battle of the Band’s winner Bubble Scary and indie-pop group...
AMHERST, MA
New York Post

Mount Holyoke grad deprogrammed from women-only woke culture

Annabella Rockwell led a life of privilege even before she entered posh Mount Holyoke College in rural South Hadley, Mass. in 2011. The heiress to a pharmaceutical fortune, she grew up on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, summered in Newport, RI, and later moved with her family to Palm Beach, Fla. A competitive figure skater who lived abroad for a time in Germany as well as Hong Kong, Rockwell chose Mount Holyoke for its academic rigor and prestige. At the time, she said, she’d grown up in a home with “traditional” values but considered herself open-minded. “I was so excited about going...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
WNAW 94.7

Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Butcher, baker and coffeemaker all under one roof at Urban Food Brood in Springfield

Monsoon Roastery will soon be expanding its espresso bar on Albany Street in Springfield and owner Tim Monson says he’ll have a little help from his friends. Under the new name Urban Food Brood, Monson and other business owners from Springfield and the surrounding area are creating a new bakery and café that will also feature a butcher shop, a frozen foods vendor and a hydroponic farm stand.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared

A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
MARLOW, NH
MassLive.com

MGM Springfield outdoor ice rink opens to the public for the 2022 winter season

MGM Springfield has officially opened up its ice rink to everyone and anyone looking to bust out a pair of skates and shred some ice in front of the casino this winter. MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled the opening of the city’s only outdoor ice rink on Armory Square during the casino’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday — which marks the start of the MGM’s Holiday Winter Wonderland celebration.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

