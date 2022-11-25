Read full article on original website
Daily Collegian
UMass Dissenters present petition to Isenberg administration
On Wednesday Nov. 9, UMass Dissenters organized a walk through the Isenberg School of Management Learning Commons where student demonstrators designed posters, delivered petition signatures and led chants. The group congregated at the office of Dean Anne Massey. Founding members of the UMass Dissenters Toby Paperno and Arsema Kifle presented...
90-year-old woman finally gets her degree at American International College
Six decades after leaving American International College in order to marry her college sweetheart, a 90-year-old woman from Wilbraham finally gets her degree.
American International College president Hubert Benitez looks to expand school’s global reach
Hubert Benitez is still counting the days - certainly not toward the end of his nascent tenure, but from its beginning. “On November 11, I hit my 7-month mark,” says the president of American International, whose early tenure has been marked by an investiture, a whirlwind set of meetings touching on every bit of campus life and activity and a relentless promotion of his vision to transform the 137-year-old institution.
Worcester schools to discuss controversial mascot in strategic planning process
In August, South High Community School’s gun-wielding mascot drew criticism from community members and now school mascots will be discussed as part of Worcester Public Schools (WPS) strategic planning process. “We have decided that the conversations with schools about mascots will occur as part of updating the district’s strategic...
Mountain View School in Easthampton COVID-19 booster clinic
Preregistration is required to receive a COVID-19 booster being held at the Mountain View School in Easthampton on Wednesday.
‘There used to be waiting lists:’ Shortage of nurses, staff, plague hospitals in post-COVID recovery
Westfield State University has 130 students in its pre-licensure nursing program but could double that to 260, much to the relief of staff-starved hospitals in the Pioneer Valley and across the state. If only it had the students signing up for courses that lead, upon graduation, to jobs paying at...
amherstwire.com
WMUA’s Fall Concert rocks Amherst with local music
In the light of the shimmering disco ball at The Drake, shred guitar, groovy synth and emotion-packed performances electrified the audience at WMUA’s annual fall concert on Nov. 12. The show featured two bands with beginnings at UMass: WMUA’s Battle of the Band’s winner Bubble Scary and indie-pop group...
Mount Holyoke grad deprogrammed from women-only woke culture
Annabella Rockwell led a life of privilege even before she entered posh Mount Holyoke College in rural South Hadley, Mass. in 2011. The heiress to a pharmaceutical fortune, she grew up on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, summered in Newport, RI, and later moved with her family to Palm Beach, Fla. A competitive figure skater who lived abroad for a time in Germany as well as Hong Kong, Rockwell chose Mount Holyoke for its academic rigor and prestige. At the time, she said, she’d grown up in a home with “traditional” values but considered herself open-minded. “I was so excited about going...
Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
Amherst fire reminder to keep bedroom doors closed at night
The Amherst Fire Department is sharing an important safety tip in case of a fire in your home.
iBerkshires.com
Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
Butcher, baker and coffeemaker all under one roof at Urban Food Brood in Springfield
Monsoon Roastery will soon be expanding its espresso bar on Albany Street in Springfield and owner Tim Monson says he’ll have a little help from his friends. Under the new name Urban Food Brood, Monson and other business owners from Springfield and the surrounding area are creating a new bakery and café that will also feature a butcher shop, a frozen foods vendor and a hydroponic farm stand.
“We’re not scared of COVID anymore,” as holiday gatherings increase
With the holidays in full swing, it's important to keep COVID-19 in the back of your mind. That is especially important when family and friend gatherings are taking place more than normal.
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
This Berkshire Ski Resort Is Massachusetts’ Highest
The cold and snowy season is upon us and although we here in Massachusetts won't see the heart of winter for another month or so, skiing is on the brain. We can either embrace winter and enjoy it, or hibernate until spring's thaw. Skiing, no matter what level your at,...
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Chicopee police and Chicopee Public Schools work together for ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ toy drive
The Chicopee Police Department teamed up with Chicopee Public Schools on Sunday to spread some holiday cheer. During this holiday season local efforts are well underway to make sure no child goes without something to open on Christmas Day.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
MGM Springfield outdoor ice rink opens to the public for the 2022 winter season
MGM Springfield has officially opened up its ice rink to everyone and anyone looking to bust out a pair of skates and shred some ice in front of the casino this winter. MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled the opening of the city’s only outdoor ice rink on Armory Square during the casino’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday — which marks the start of the MGM’s Holiday Winter Wonderland celebration.
Stolen gun from Vermont found during Greenfield traffic stop
Two men from different states are facing charges after Massachusetts State Police conduct a traffic stop in Greenfield last week.
