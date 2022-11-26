Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
104.1 WIKY
Two People Arrested For Shooting At Each Other
Henderson police were kept busy Friday night. Officers were called to the 600 block of Clay Street in the early evening where they found 18 year old Issac Beck and 21 year old Davion Hannah shooting at each other. No one was hit; both were arrested. Two other people were...
14news.com
OPD investigating string of property damage reports
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department is investigating after they say they’ve received multiple reports of property damage. According to a press release, beginning around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers began receiving reports of damage caused to windows at multiple businesses and homes. Officers say the damage is consistent...
wevv.com
Daviess County man accused of shooting into neighbor's home
A Daviess County, Kentucky man is facing charges after being accused of shooting into his neighbor's home. Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office were called to a shooting at a home on Ronnie Lake Road in Utica on Monday around 1 p.m. DCSO says the deputies found a gun...
wevv.com
Man arrested after making shooting threat at local Walmart, police say
A man was arrested in Harrisburg, Illinois, after making a threat about a shooting at a local Walmart store, according to police. The Harrisburg Police Department says Saline County Dispatch got a 911 call from a Harrisburg Walmart employee around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the employee said...
wevv.com
EPD: Woman found unconscious in car with 3-year-old admitted to taking drugs
An Evansville woman was arrested and charged with neglect after police said she admitted to taking drugs before passing out in her car with a young child. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a Circle K gas station on Washington Avenue for a woman who was passed out in a car at one of the pumps. According to police, the 911 caller said the woman was barely able to stand while she was in the store before going to the vehicle and passing out.
Police investigating property damage in downtown Owensboro
(WEHT) - Owensboro Police are investigating reports of property damage in the downtown area possibly caused by shots from a bb or pellet gun.
wevv.com
Accused truck thief arrested after Evansville business owner fends him off, police say
An Evansville business owner was able to fend off a man who appeared to be trying to steal his truck on Sunday morning, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a business on Tippecanoe Drive around 8 a.m. Sunday for a holdup in progress. They say the victim, who owns the business, had called 911 to report someone trying to steal his vehicle.
wevv.com
ISP: Evansville man arrested after overnight chase
An Evansville man faces several charges after an overnight chase Sunday. Indiana State Police say troopers spotted a vehicle going 96-mph in a 60-mph zone on State Road 66. Police say the driver, identified as 18-year-old Devin Dewig, refused to stop, reaching 102-mph near Sharon Road in Warrick County. ISP...
Evansville homeowner finds shell casings overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A southside Evansville resident woke up to a distressing discovery Saturday morning, which ended with police getting involved. According to a media report, officers responded to the home along Rheinhardt Avenue for “found property”. The homeowner spoke with officers and showed them 9mm shell casings that were found in front of […]
wevv.com
Man identified after fatal wood chipper incident in Owensboro
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, have identified the man who was killed in a wood chipper incident on Monday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the man was 46-year-old Joseph "Joey" Wesley Manire of Crofton. The sheriff's office says the incident unfolded in the Stonegate subdivision on Monday just before...
14news.com
Man shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shooting Friday night in Henderson. The victim was found in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say he is not very cooperative. Officers say the victim told them he was walking down the street and someone shot him twice at...
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
wrul.com
Boshears And Holland Arrested On Multiple Chargers
Two White County residents are being held in the White County Jail on multiple charges. On November 27th, officers with the Carmi Police Department arrested 24 year old Evan Boshears and 25 year old Senekqua Holland of Burrell Street. Boshears is being charged with 2 counts of Unlawful use of...
wevv.com
DSCO: Man dies after wood chipper accident
According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, a 46-year-old male is dead following an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro. According to officials, an employee with a local tree trimming contractor fell partially into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead on scene by the Daviess County...
14news.com
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to “traumatic injury” at a home. Officials say a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee became tangled...
Woman “felt like she was a hostage” after domestic incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says on November 25, officers responded to the 100 block of South Weinbach Avenue in reference to a person with a gun. Police say the victim stated to dispatch her boyfriend, later identified as Deaunte Mcnary, had beat her up and was holding her hostage inside […]
wevv.com
Trial begins for Evansville woman linked to 2021 murder and rape case
The jury trial for 37-year-old Heidi Carter of Evansville began today. The trial stems from a bizarre rape and murder incident dating back to 2021. Carter is facing charges of rape and multiple counts of criminal confinement. Her original charge of murder was dropped. Evansville police say, she invited a...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
wrul.com
Theft, Possession Of Drugs And Driving Without A Valid Drivers License Sent Three To The White County Jail
A Carmi woman arrested on November 16th for Theft was taken into custody a second time on November 23rd following a traffic stop. Tamara M Bingham, 40 of Oak Street was stopped by an officer with the Carmi Police Department and arrested for No Valid Driver’s License and on a White County warrant for Theft under $500. Bingham paid $500 bond plus $20 in booking fees and was released a couple of hours later. No court date for Bingham has been set at this time.
Evansville felon sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm
(WEHT) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 7 years and 8 months in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.
Comments / 0