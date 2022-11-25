Read full article on original website
Related
hoopseen.com
Lighthouse Classic Superlatives
MVP - Labaron Philon, 2024 CG, Baker (AL) I feel like I’m beating a dead horse here — Philon was impressive on Friday, as he broke the Lighthouse Classic’s individual scoring record with 47 points. The scary thing is, his scoring may not be the best part of his game. I broke down Philon’s potential push to be a McDonald’s All-American candidate in the Tucker Topics.
tippahnews.com
Tippah County under threat of severe weather as storms move in to Mississippi
Tippah County under threat of severe weather as storms move in to Missisisppi. The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a. Northern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi…. Southern Tippah County in northeastern Mississippi…. Western Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi…. Southwestern Alcorn County in northeastern Mississippi…. * Until 1215 PM...
Early Dismissals in the Mid-South due to severe weather | Check your school here
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Memphis area later today, with the best chance of strong storms between 4pm and 11pm. Meteorologist say damaging winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes are possible, especially in Mississippi. Some schools in the area are dismissing early to take precaution...
tippahnews.com
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
WBBJ
Shiloh announces 2022 Christmas Children’s Program
CORINTH, Miss. —Shiloh to celebrate the holiday season by giving back to others. According to information from Shiloh National Military Park, the park will host a special children’s program at the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center in Corinth, MS. The 2022 Christmas Children’s Program will take place on...
No indictment against Oakland, TN officers accused of beating Black driver during arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Fayette County grand jury declined to indict Oakland, Tennessee police officers who chased, tased and beat a man inside his house after he allegedly ran a stop sign, the county’s district attorney said Tuesday. In July, officers in Oakland said they pursued 25-year-old Brandon Calloway for half a mile to […]
wtva.com
Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago. That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs. Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf...
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area. Deputies later determined that what...
wcbi.com
Burglary suspects arrested in Itawamba
ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WCBI)- Itawamba deputies arrest two suspects after a shop is burglarized. The incident happened on November 22nd. Deputies found the vehicle matching the description and arrested both Justin Pettigo and Casey Mcminn. According to the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office, Pettigo admitted to the crime and the fact that McMinn was with him at the time.
Comments / 0