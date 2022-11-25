ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, MS

hoopseen.com

Lighthouse Classic Superlatives

MVP - Labaron Philon, 2024 CG, Baker (AL) I feel like I’m beating a dead horse here — Philon was impressive on Friday, as he broke the Lighthouse Classic’s individual scoring record with 47 points. The scary thing is, his scoring may not be the best part of his game. I broke down Philon’s potential push to be a McDonald’s All-American candidate in the Tucker Topics.
CORINTH, MS
tippahnews.com

Tippah County under threat of severe weather as storms move in to Mississippi

Tippah County under threat of severe weather as storms move in to Missisisppi. The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a. Northern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi…. Southern Tippah County in northeastern Mississippi…. Western Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi…. Southwestern Alcorn County in northeastern Mississippi…. * Until 1215 PM...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff

Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
TUPELO, MS
WBBJ

Shiloh announces 2022 Christmas Children’s Program

CORINTH, Miss. —Shiloh to celebrate the holiday season by giving back to others. According to information from Shiloh National Military Park, the park will host a special children’s program at the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center in Corinth, MS. The 2022 Christmas Children’s Program will take place on...
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago. That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs. Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf...
BOONEVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Burglary suspects arrested in Itawamba

ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WCBI)- Itawamba deputies arrest two suspects after a shop is burglarized. The incident happened on November 22nd. Deputies found the vehicle matching the description and arrested both Justin Pettigo and Casey Mcminn. According to the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office, Pettigo admitted to the crime and the fact that McMinn was with him at the time.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS

