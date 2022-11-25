ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
csuvikings.com

Leo Named #HLWBB Player Of The Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After leading Cleveland State to a 3-0 week at the Hampton Inn Cleveland Downtown Viking Invitational last time out, women's basketball junior Destiny Leo has been named the #HLWBB Player of the Week. This marks the first weekly honor of the season for Leo, and the fourth weekly accolade of her career.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy