Knoxville, TN

Hays Post

🏈 Leipold signs new contract with Kansas through 2029 season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced Tuesday that National Coach of the Year candidate Lance Leipold has signed a new contract with the Jayhawks. The new contract, which can be viewed here, keeps Leipold under contract through the 2029 season. The six-time national champion and fastest...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hays Post

🏈 Chiefs adding ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

🏈 Chiefs slog their way past beat-up Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and a touchdown, Isiah Pacheco ran for a score, and the Kansas City Chiefs slogged their way to a 26-10 victory over the beat-up Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Mahomes eclipsed 300 yards passing for the sixth straight...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

North Newton native nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Hays Post

First student commits to FHSU Officer Candidate School Program

Jackson Piper, Overland Park junior, was sworn-in to the Kansas Army National Guard in November. As the first student to be part of the FHSU Officer Candidate School program, he will start basic combat training immediately followed by advanced individual training in January. Piper will begin phase one of the Officer Candidate School program in the summer of 2024.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Kansas inmate serving time for selling heroin died

LANSING– Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident George E. Dobbs died Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was found unresponsive while under observation inside the infirmary. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Mr. Dobbs was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The cause of death is...
LANSING, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

