Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
NO. 13 AUBURN 65, SAINT LOUIS 60
Percentages: FG .385, FT .286. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Jimerson 4-9, Pickett 2-4, Hargrove 0-1, Parker 0-1, Thatch 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Collins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Forrester 2). Turnovers: 12 (Okoro 5, Collins 4, Forrester 2, Hargrove). Steals: 5 (Thatch 3, Jimerson, Okoro). Technical...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman boys basketball cruises past Hazelwood West
Hickman boys basketball beat Hazelwood West 76-34 in the Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational quarterfinal Monday in Troy. The Kewpies improved to 3-0 on the season.
SMU, Texas A&M hope to build on latest victories
Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams wants his Aggies to build on recent success when they host SMU on Wednesday night
Comments / 0