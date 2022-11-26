The struggling Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly waiting for a certain date before they attempt to make upgrades to their roster via trade. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Dec. 15 is the target date for the Lakers to begin talking trade since that is the first day NBA teams can trade away players who were signed in free agency during the offseason, giving the Lakers and other teams more flexibility.

