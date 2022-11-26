Read full article on original website
LeBron James' Dominance Celebrated After Dropping 39 in Lakers Win over Spurs
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James balled out in Saturday night's 143-138 win over the San Antonio Spurs. James finished with a season-high 39 points, in addition to 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes. He made 11-of-21 shots from the floor and 7-of-12 shots from deep.
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 7
Just like in the actual NBA, superstars have the biggest say in fantasy basketball success. However, as is also the case with real hoops, fantasy managers can't win big without reliable role players. While those are sometimes tricky to find, the following three players—ranked by their potential Week 7 production—loom...
Fans Call for LeBron James Trade After Lakers Blow 17-Point Lead to Pacers
Los Angeles Lakers fans are wondering whether it's time to shake up the roster's foundation after the team blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter en route to a 116-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The Lakers had shown signs of life in recent weeks, winning...
Report: Karl-Anthony Towns to Have MRI; 'Optimism' T-Wolves Star Avoided Major Injury
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo an MRI after suffering a calf injury midway through the third quarter of Monday's 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Towns had eight points, four assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes. While head coach Chris Finch...
Report: T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Calf Injury
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a calf strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The forward was injured during Monday's game against the Washington Wizards, with Josh Robbins of The Athletic reporting Towns was unable to put any weight on his right leg. The team quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game.
Bulls Rumors: Billy Donovan Signed Contract Extension Before 2022-23 Season
The Chicago Bulls might be 11th in the Eastern Conference at 9-11, but head coach Billy Donovan won't be on the hot seat anytime soon. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Donovan signed an extension with the Bulls before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season that will keep him in Chicago for "several more years."
Raptors' Fred VanVleet Says He Wouldn't Trade Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant
Even though Kevin Durant could swing championship odds if the Brooklyn Nets traded him, at least one member of the Toronto Raptors wouldn't want his team to make a play for the 12-time All-Star if it meant giving up Scottie Barnes. Appearing on the How Hungry Are You? show with...
Nets' Ben Simmons Won't Play vs. Wizards, Ruled Out with Knee Injury
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards with knee soreness, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Simmons has gotten off to a rough start this season while trying to acclimate himself to a new on-court situation. The three-time All-Star was held to fewer than 10 points in each of his first nine games.
Windhorst: NBA Governors Don't Want to Expand All-Star Roster to Avoid Paying Players
If the NBA's team governors reportedly have their way, there won't be any extra All-Star selections down the line. ESPN's Brian Windhorst advocated for adding extra All-Star selections during a discussion with Kirk Goldsberry on his podcast, but he noted the governors "have pushed against it." The reasoning from the...
Nets' Kevin Durant Downplays NBA MVP Buzz: 'I've Been There, Done That'
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was showered with MVP chants throughout his 45-point performance in Monday's 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center. After the game, the 2014 NBA MVP was asked if he was hoping to win the award for a second time, but he said he's not focused on individual achievements this season.
Suns' James Jones Promoted to President of Basketball Operations; Was Serving as GM
The Phoenix Suns promoted general manager James Jones to the role of president of basketball operations. Sam Garvin, who's serving as the team's interim governor with Robert Sarver suspended, issued a statement on the move Monday:. "In the nearly 15 years I have known James, he has excelled in every...
Report: NBA Ref Tony Brothers Was Forced to Miss 1 Game for Spencer Dinwiddie Remarks
The NBA reportedly sat referee Tony Brothers for one game earlier this month for calling Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie a "b---h ass motherf--ker" during a Nov. 4 game against the Toronto Raptors. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the league did not announce the decision because it was not a...
Orlando Rewind - Tigers conquer Cardinal
Finishing off their three-game trip to Orlando in the early game on Sunday morning, the Memphis Tigers took on the Stanford Cardinal in the final game of the ESPN Events Invitational consolation bracket. With five games under their belt entering this game, the Tigers were still searching for some consistency outside of their top two scorers. In yet another defense-centric, low-scoring affair, Penny Hardaway's Tigers took down Jerod Hasse's Cardinal team 56-48.
Report: Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Determined to Return to NBA
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas reportedly don't want to call it quits on their NBA careers just yet. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that all three are "determined to keep searching for their next NBA opportunity irrespective of any overseas interest." Stein noted teams in Taiwan would love if that trio followed Dwight Howard to play in the country, but the veterans haven't ruled out joining an NBA team down the stretch.
Lakers Trade Rumors: LAL to Begin Exploring Roster Upgrades After Dec. 15
The struggling Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly waiting for a certain date before they attempt to make upgrades to their roster via trade. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Dec. 15 is the target date for the Lakers to begin talking trade since that is the first day NBA teams can trade away players who were signed in free agency during the offseason, giving the Lakers and other teams more flexibility.
Jonathan Kuminga's Strong Game vs. Timberwolves Draws Rave Reviews from Warriors Fans
Golden State Warriors second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga did not put up eye-popping numbers in Sunday afternoon's 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the 20-year-old flashed the skills that have many projecting him as a future superstar. Kuminga notched seven points, six rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 20...
Lakers' LeBron James Discusses State of Youth Basketball: 'I Think It’s Too Much'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James believes the demands on youth basketball players have become far too high. James told NBA insider Marc Stein "it’s too much" and that the constant stream of tournaments doesn't allow the players to have enough time to physically recover:. "They go from playing...
Kyle Kuzma Says Lakers Would've Repeated as NBA Champs in 2021 If Not for Injuries
The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals in six games over the Miami Heat, but during the 2021 playoffs, they were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns in six games. L.A.'s elimination from the 2021 postseason was a disappointment, but former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma...
ASU's Marcus Bagley Says He Was Suspended for Tweet About Bobby Hurley Incident
Marcus Bagley has appeared in just two of Arizona State's seven games this season, and the forward apparently cost himself some more playing time by explaining the situation on social media. On Sunday, Bagley tweeted that he wasn't playing because he "made a mistake and said some things to Coach...
Biggest Winners and Losers of Men's College Basketball's Early Season Tournaments
"Feast Week" in men's college basketball was almost too much channel-flipping, bracket-tracking madness to handle. Just between the Maui Invitational, the Battle 4 Atlantis and the two big Phil Knight tournaments in Portland, ranked teams suffered a combined total of 13 losses from Nov. 21-27. That includes No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Kansas and No. 6 Gonzaga all taking an L on Black Friday. (Rankings have since changed considerably.)
