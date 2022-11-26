ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 7

Just like in the actual NBA, superstars have the biggest say in fantasy basketball success. However, as is also the case with real hoops, fantasy managers can't win big without reliable role players. While those are sometimes tricky to find, the following three players—ranked by their potential Week 7 production—loom...
Bleacher Report

Report: T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Calf Injury

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a calf strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The forward was injured during Monday's game against the Washington Wizards, with Josh Robbins of The Athletic reporting Towns was unable to put any weight on his right leg. The team quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Bulls Rumors: Billy Donovan Signed Contract Extension Before 2022-23 Season

The Chicago Bulls might be 11th in the Eastern Conference at 9-11, but head coach Billy Donovan won't be on the hot seat anytime soon. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Donovan signed an extension with the Bulls before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season that will keep him in Chicago for "several more years."
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Nets' Ben Simmons Won't Play vs. Wizards, Ruled Out with Knee Injury

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards with knee soreness, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Simmons has gotten off to a rough start this season while trying to acclimate himself to a new on-court situation. The three-time All-Star was held to fewer than 10 points in each of his first nine games.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Windhorst: NBA Governors Don't Want to Expand All-Star Roster to Avoid Paying Players

If the NBA's team governors reportedly have their way, there won't be any extra All-Star selections down the line. ESPN's Brian Windhorst advocated for adding extra All-Star selections during a discussion with Kirk Goldsberry on his podcast, but he noted the governors "have pushed against it." The reasoning from the...
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kevin Durant Downplays NBA MVP Buzz: 'I've Been There, Done That'

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was showered with MVP chants throughout his 45-point performance in Monday's 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center. After the game, the 2014 NBA MVP was asked if he was hoping to win the award for a second time, but he said he's not focused on individual achievements this season.
BROOKLYN, NY
247Sports

Orlando Rewind - Tigers conquer Cardinal

Finishing off their three-game trip to Orlando in the early game on Sunday morning, the Memphis Tigers took on the Stanford Cardinal in the final game of the ESPN Events Invitational consolation bracket. With five games under their belt entering this game, the Tigers were still searching for some consistency outside of their top two scorers. In yet another defense-centric, low-scoring affair, Penny Hardaway's Tigers took down Jerod Hasse's Cardinal team 56-48.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Report: Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Determined to Return to NBA

Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas reportedly don't want to call it quits on their NBA careers just yet. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that all three are "determined to keep searching for their next NBA opportunity irrespective of any overseas interest." Stein noted teams in Taiwan would love if that trio followed Dwight Howard to play in the country, but the veterans haven't ruled out joining an NBA team down the stretch.
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: LAL to Begin Exploring Roster Upgrades After Dec. 15

The struggling Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly waiting for a certain date before they attempt to make upgrades to their roster via trade. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Dec. 15 is the target date for the Lakers to begin talking trade since that is the first day NBA teams can trade away players who were signed in free agency during the offseason, giving the Lakers and other teams more flexibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers of Men's College Basketball's Early Season Tournaments

"Feast Week" in men's college basketball was almost too much channel-flipping, bracket-tracking madness to handle. Just between the Maui Invitational, the Battle 4 Atlantis and the two big Phil Knight tournaments in Portland, ranked teams suffered a combined total of 13 losses from Nov. 21-27. That includes No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Kansas and No. 6 Gonzaga all taking an L on Black Friday. (Rankings have since changed considerably.)
