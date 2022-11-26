Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards with knee soreness, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Simmons has gotten off to a rough start this season while trying to acclimate himself to a new on-court situation. The three-time All-Star was held to fewer than 10 points in each of his first nine games.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO