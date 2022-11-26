Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
Lakers Fans Think LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Were Embarrassing During Clutch Time Against The Pacers
Lakers fans are certain that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were the reason why the team lost.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook left bloodied after flagrant 2 foul from Spurs' Zach Collins
Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook was on the receiving end of a hard blow that left him gushing blood against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' Dominance Celebrated After Dropping 39 in Lakers Win over Spurs
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James balled out in Saturday night's 143-138 win over the San Antonio Spurs. James finished with a season-high 39 points, in addition to 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes. He made 11-of-21 shots from the floor and 7-of-12 shots from deep.
Yardbarker
Lakers Notes: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook
Davis suffered the calf injury on Friday, the first road win against the Spurs in two nights. “He was kicked at some point in the second half [Friday] night and it’s a little irritated, a little bruising,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said, via McMenamin. “So just trying to stay ahead of it and be a little cautious and take our time with it.”
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Bleacher Report
Fans Call for LeBron James Trade After Lakers Blow 17-Point Lead to Pacers
Los Angeles Lakers fans are wondering whether it's time to shake up the roster's foundation after the team blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter en route to a 116-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The Lakers had shown signs of life in recent weeks, winning...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: NBA Governors Don't Want to Expand All-Star Roster to Avoid Paying Players
If the NBA's team governors reportedly have their way, there won't be any extra All-Star selections down the line. ESPN's Brian Windhorst advocated for adding extra All-Star selections during a discussion with Kirk Goldsberry on his podcast, but he noted the governors "have pushed against it." The reasoning from the...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 7
Just like in the actual NBA, superstars have the biggest say in fantasy basketball success. However, as is also the case with real hoops, fantasy managers can't win big without reliable role players. While those are sometimes tricky to find, the following three players—ranked by their potential Week 7 production—loom...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant Downplays NBA MVP Buzz: 'I've Been There, Done That'
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was showered with MVP chants throughout his 45-point performance in Monday's 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center. After the game, the 2014 NBA MVP was asked if he was hoping to win the award for a second time, but he said he's not focused on individual achievements this season.
Bleacher Report
Suns' James Jones Promoted to President of Basketball Operations; Was Serving as GM
The Phoenix Suns promoted general manager James Jones to the role of president of basketball operations. Sam Garvin, who's serving as the team's interim governor with Robert Sarver suspended, issued a statement on the move Monday:. "In the nearly 15 years I have known James, he has excelled in every...
Bleacher Report
Report: NBA Ref Tony Brothers Was Forced to Miss 1 Game for Spencer Dinwiddie Remarks
The NBA reportedly sat referee Tony Brothers for one game earlier this month for calling Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie a "b---h ass motherf--ker" during a Nov. 4 game against the Toronto Raptors. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the league did not announce the decision because it was not a...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Ben Simmons Won't Play vs. Wizards, Ruled Out with Knee Injury
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards with knee soreness, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Simmons has gotten off to a rough start this season while trying to acclimate himself to a new on-court situation. The three-time All-Star was held to fewer than 10 points in each of his first nine games.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Shares High Praise For Ivica Zubac
LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac had the game of his life on Sunday in a win over the Indiana Pacers. Posting 31 points, 29 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks, Zubac joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only two players in NBA history to record that stat line or better. His game caught the attention of players around the league, including his former teammate LeBron James.
Bleacher Report
Raptors' Fred VanVleet Says He Wouldn't Trade Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant
Even though Kevin Durant could swing championship odds if the Brooklyn Nets traded him, at least one member of the Toronto Raptors wouldn't want his team to make a play for the 12-time All-Star if it meant giving up Scottie Barnes. Appearing on the How Hungry Are You? show with...
Bleacher Report
Report: T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Calf Injury
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a calf strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The forward was injured during Monday's game against the Washington Wizards, with Josh Robbins of The Athletic reporting Towns was unable to put any weight on his right leg. The team quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game.
6abc
The Hoop Collective: Clippers are pot committed to Kawhi, Giannis vs. free throws and Warriors aw...
Brian Windhorst and a team of ESPN's Insiders sort out life and the news from in and around the NBA world. One of the most famous hands in televised poker history took place in 2007 on a show called "High Stakes Poker," which featured high-end cash games. In the heat...
Yardbarker
Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Leads Team To Season-High 143 Points In Win Over Spurs Without Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers earned a win over the San Antonio Spurs for the second straight day on Saturday, scoring a season-high 143 points. L.A. did so without Anthony Davis, who sat out with a left calf contusion. Davis has been carrying the Lakers over the last couple weeks, so it was up to others to step up in his absence to earn the victory, and they did just that.
Yardbarker
East Notes: Sixers, Joel Embiid, Pacers, Myles Turner, Cavs
All-Star center Joel Embiid returned from injury and made every important play in lifting the 76ers past the Hawks on Monday. Embiid scored seven of his 30 points in the final minute in fact, as the Sixers rallied for the win. “Whenever I was needed, that’s when I felt like...
