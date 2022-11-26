ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Lakers Notes: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook

Davis suffered the calf injury on Friday, the first road win against the Spurs in two nights. “He was kicked at some point in the second half [Friday] night and it’s a little irritated, a little bruising,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said, via McMenamin. “So just trying to stay ahead of it and be a little cautious and take our time with it.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Windhorst: NBA Governors Don't Want to Expand All-Star Roster to Avoid Paying Players

If the NBA's team governors reportedly have their way, there won't be any extra All-Star selections down the line. ESPN's Brian Windhorst advocated for adding extra All-Star selections during a discussion with Kirk Goldsberry on his podcast, but he noted the governors "have pushed against it." The reasoning from the...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 7

Just like in the actual NBA, superstars have the biggest say in fantasy basketball success. However, as is also the case with real hoops, fantasy managers can't win big without reliable role players. While those are sometimes tricky to find, the following three players—ranked by their potential Week 7 production—loom...
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kevin Durant Downplays NBA MVP Buzz: 'I've Been There, Done That'

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was showered with MVP chants throughout his 45-point performance in Monday's 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center. After the game, the 2014 NBA MVP was asked if he was hoping to win the award for a second time, but he said he's not focused on individual achievements this season.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Nets' Ben Simmons Won't Play vs. Wizards, Ruled Out with Knee Injury

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards with knee soreness, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Simmons has gotten off to a rough start this season while trying to acclimate himself to a new on-court situation. The three-time All-Star was held to fewer than 10 points in each of his first nine games.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares High Praise For Ivica Zubac

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac had the game of his life on Sunday in a win over the Indiana Pacers. Posting 31 points, 29 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks, Zubac joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only two players in NBA history to record that stat line or better. His game caught the attention of players around the league, including his former teammate LeBron James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Report: T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Calf Injury

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a calf strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The forward was injured during Monday's game against the Washington Wizards, with Josh Robbins of The Athletic reporting Towns was unable to put any weight on his right leg. The team quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Leads Team To Season-High 143 Points In Win Over Spurs Without Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers earned a win over the San Antonio Spurs for the second straight day on Saturday, scoring a season-high 143 points. L.A. did so without Anthony Davis, who sat out with a left calf contusion. Davis has been carrying the Lakers over the last couple weeks, so it was up to others to step up in his absence to earn the victory, and they did just that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

East Notes: Sixers, Joel Embiid, Pacers, Myles Turner, Cavs

All-Star center Joel Embiid returned from injury and made every important play in lifting the 76ers past the Hawks on Monday. Embiid scored seven of his 30 points in the final minute in fact, as the Sixers rallied for the win. “Whenever I was needed, that’s when I felt like...

