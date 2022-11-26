Read full article on original website
Black Friday is “smoother than previous years”
For some families, Black Friday kicks off the holiday season. They wake up bright and early to make sure they get exactly what they want.
Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies
Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
Honolulu small business owners said they are thriving this Black Friday
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Black Friday is known as the busiest shopping day of the year as many people are looking for good bargains. This year, many customers came back that have not shopped since pre-pandemic. “I haven’t gone to a Black Friday sale in long time. I figured it...
Denby Fawcett: Hostile Design Won't Stop Homelessness. It Just Makes Us All Uncomfortable
Hostile architecture, sometimes called defensive urban design or exclusionary design, is the name for uncomfortable elements built into public features such as park benches or added to building door fronts to prevent homeless sleepers from commandeering the spaces. This type of hostile design is increasingly showing up on Oahu at...
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than a month after a hiker fell to his death at Olomana trail, a new sign with an ominous message was posted at the trail head. The message ― written in red ― says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the first peak.
Mana-Su is a fermented liquid food to help with one’s healthy lifestyle
Honolulu (KHON2) – Mana-Su is a by-product of Awamori, a distilled beverage from Okinawa. This powerful drinking vinegar helps to flush out toxins in your body to promote gut health. “In Okinawa they call it Moromisu, because it’s difficult to pronounce in America, I named it Mana-Su. Mana means...
Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter
The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
When to expect vog to hit your area
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
Kailua beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of micro-plastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the...
Review: The Royal Hawaiian
The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki, a Honolulu landmark for nearly 90 years thanks in part to its pink color, is definitely one of the best Marriott hotels in Waikiki taking luxury in Hawaii to a new level. Wherever you decide to stay, book via our luxury travel...
High surf closes Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you made reservations to enter Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Saturday, Nov. 26 you will be getting refund in a couple of days for that. According to the City, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve was closed due to high surf that day. However, the upper viewing areas had remained open.
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
Hikers rescued on ‘Iliahi Ridge Trail
Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:38 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 that reported a hiking party lost on the 'Iliahi Ridge Trail located in Pearl City.
Forecast: Ash advisory canceled for Hawaii Island; flood watch posted for entire state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An ash advisory for the Big Island has been canceled, but officials are urging residents to remain vigilant as the Mauna Loa eruption continues. Officials urge those with respiratory sensitivities to take extra precautions to minimize exposure. Meanwhile, a statewide flood watch is on until 6 p.m....
Aging Well: Chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission says love for politics keeps him going
A Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics. Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission. On General Election night in November, the two Scotts heading up Hawaii's political process take a moment to speak. On the left, Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago. On the right, Elections Commission chair Scotty Anderson. After the election wrapped up, the two planned to meet again in December to see if they need to improve anything for the next time.
Dillingham Boulevard businesses concerned about HART utility relocation project
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation's (HART) relocation of utility lines along Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi was scheduled to get underway on Monday. But many area business owners said they have not been looking forward to it because they believe it will disrupt their businesses...
Adopt-A-Family: The Wichep ohana
This Holiday Season, KITV4 is again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii to bring stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. On this Thanksgiving Day, KITV4 is with an Adopt-a-Family in Wahiawa with the hope of bringing them closer to a brighter new year. Meet Nahealani...
Mauna Loa now flowing from lowest fissure only
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mauna Loa continues to erupt and lava has moved from the summit to the Northeast Rift Zone where, according to the USGS website, it is flowing from one fissure, as of 1:30 p.m. Officials said the flow is not threatening any communities. According to Ken Hon, Hawaii Volcano Observatory Scientist in Charge, […]
