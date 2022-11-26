The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22 meeting received a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School. During the presentation, students from each grade talked to the board about the school’s new pledge. Martha Lake Elementary Principal Stephanie Kay-Fredrickson said surveys were given to each class regarding what the pledge should be about. From those, staff pieced together the official pledge, which three kindergarteners recited for the board:

