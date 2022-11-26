Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers another stolen vehicle, suspects left on foot
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers a stolen vehicle first reported stolen several weeks ago. According to the sheriff's office, deputies have seen the car in the past weeks, but not the driver. Early Sunday morning, the car was seen leaving a gas station in Finley. However, the drivers...
FOX 28 Spokane
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON – The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20
A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Highway 20, forcing traffic to be closed in both directions. The post Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20 appeared first on Local News 8.
myedmondsnews.com
Updated: Free at-home COVID-19 tests no longer available
The Washington State Department of Health said it “has already exhausted the limited supply” of free COVID-19 home test kits, which it recently announced were available to residents through the end of the year. “We have had an overwhelming response to the initiative,” a pop-up message on the...
KOMO News
Western Washington counties brace for lowland snow potential this week
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Be in the know about snow - that's the message from Snohomish County Public Works as they encourage residents to prepare for any snow and ice events as the weather gets colder. Light snow is expected across the Puget Sound region by midday Tuesday. The...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Serious snowfall on our mountain passes
We expect extremely difficult travel conditions over our mountain passes Saturday night and Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. It will be a major headache on what promises to be a busy Sunday after Thanksgiving out on our highways. At least 8 inches...
spokanepublicradio.org
National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week
The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
myedmondsnews.com
School board receives budget updates, Martha Lake Elementary student presentation
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22 meeting received a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School. During the presentation, students from each grade talked to the board about the school’s new pledge. Martha Lake Elementary Principal Stephanie Kay-Fredrickson said surveys were given to each class regarding what the pledge should be about. From those, staff pieced together the official pledge, which three kindergarteners recited for the board:
Razor Clam Dig Closures on All Coastal Beaches Continue Until Further Notice
The recreational razor clam season on all coastal beaches remains closed until further notice, shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced this week. Test results, released on Nov. 23 for razor clams, indicate domoic acid levels on all beaches, have exceeded the health guidelines for...
WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Second weekend storm forecast to hit East Idaho today through Tuesday morning
The second of two weeekend winter storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings to alert the public about the several inches of snow and 40 mph winds that are forecast to hit much of East Idaho late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. The hardest hit area is forecast to be Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit, where up to...
Can You Name The #1 Driving Traffic Offense in Washington State?
What's The #1 Driving Offense In Washington State?. If you're a resident of Washington State, then you know that we have some of the most scenic highways and byways in the country. Over 2300 Of These Traffic Tickets Are Written In Washington State Daily. From the beautiful Cascade Mountains to...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Cross the passes on Saturday if you can! – Kris
We are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes as well as Lookout and Fourth of July Passes. Expect light snow and windy conditions in the valleys.
KREM
School closures: Snow and ice cancel, delay Washington schools ahead of Thanksgiving
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A storm that brought snow and ice to central and eastern Washington has forced some school districts to cancel or delay school on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Closures include Moses Lake and Quincy School Districts. For drivers heading out this morning be prepared for slick roads,...
waterlandblog.com
WEATHER UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issued; up to 3″ snow expected
Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder concurs with the National Weather Service that we may see some snow in the South King County region this week, but it will likely be mixed with rain. As is typical with weather predictions for the Northwest, experts aren’t sure when, where or how much of...
Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week
SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
Chronicle
Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend
Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
q13fox.com
Black bear hunting banned indefinitely
Spring black bear hunting is now banned, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. Fall black bear hunting is still legal.
