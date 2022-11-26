ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

myedmondsnews.com

Updated: Free at-home COVID-19 tests no longer available

The Washington State Department of Health said it “has already exhausted the limited supply” of free COVID-19 home test kits, which it recently announced were available to residents through the end of the year. “We have had an overwhelming response to the initiative,” a pop-up message on the...
EDMONDS, WA
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Serious snowfall on our mountain passes

We expect extremely difficult travel conditions over our mountain passes Saturday night and Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. It will be a major headache on what promises to be a busy Sunday after Thanksgiving out on our highways. At least 8 inches...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week

The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

School board receives budget updates, Martha Lake Elementary student presentation

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22 meeting received a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School. During the presentation, students from each grade talked to the board about the school’s new pledge. Martha Lake Elementary Principal Stephanie Kay-Fredrickson said surveys were given to each class regarding what the pledge should be about. From those, staff pieced together the official pledge, which three kindergarteners recited for the board:
EDMONDS, WA
Idaho State Journal

WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Second weekend storm forecast to hit East Idaho today through Tuesday morning

The second of two weeekend winter storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings to alert the public about the several inches of snow and 40 mph winds that are forecast to hit much of East Idaho late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. The hardest hit area is forecast to be Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit, where up to...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Cross the passes on Saturday if you can! – Kris

We are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes as well as Lookout and Fourth of July Passes. Expect light snow and windy conditions in the valleys.
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week

SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
eastidahonews.com

Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
ADA COUNTY, ID
centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend

Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
TACOMA, WA

