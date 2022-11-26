ST. LOUIS (AP) — Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves in an unexpected start and Wyatt Johnston broke a scoreless tie with a second-period goal to lead the Dallas Stars over the St. Louis Blues 4-1. Jason Robertson, Ty Dellandrea and Miro Heiskanen also scored for Dallas, which has earned at least one point in eight of its last nine games. Brandon Saad scored for St. Louis, which has lost three of four. Wedgewood was scheduled to serve as Jake Oettinger’s backup, but moved into the starting role after Oettinger became ill right before the game. Robertson extended his point streak to 16 games with a goal that made it 3-1 late in the third. Robertson has 17 goals and 12 assists during the run. He leads the NHL with 19 goals.

