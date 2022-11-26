Read full article on original website
Porzingis scores 41, Wizards beat Wolves after Towns hurt
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt. He was helped off without putting weight on the leg, and the team announced that he had a right calf strain. Porzingis made all six of his 3-pointers in the first half. Washington shot 57% from the field for the game. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 29.
Warriors And Mavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas.
Wedgewood, Robertson lead Stars to 4-1 win over Blues
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves in an unexpected start and Wyatt Johnston broke a scoreless tie with a second-period goal to lead the Dallas Stars over the St. Louis Blues 4-1. Jason Robertson, Ty Dellandrea and Miro Heiskanen also scored for Dallas, which has earned at least one point in eight of its last nine games. Brandon Saad scored for St. Louis, which has lost three of four. Wedgewood was scheduled to serve as Jake Oettinger’s backup, but moved into the starting role after Oettinger became ill right before the game. Robertson extended his point streak to 16 games with a goal that made it 3-1 late in the third. Robertson has 17 goals and 12 assists during the run. He leads the NHL with 19 goals.
Miami Herald
Canes begin recruiting season with a bang: A 6-7, 4-star ATH flips from Michigan to Miami
The Miami Hurricanes’ losing season has not slowed down Mario Cristobal’s recruiting ability.
Tramel's ScissorTales: Lincoln Riley can do college football a big favor this week
Lieutenant James Gordon said it of Batman in “The Dark Knight”: “He’s the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now.” Oklahomans should feel the opposite of Lincoln Riley. He’s not the hero Soonerville deserves, but he’s the one it needs right now. ...
Utah No. 11, USC No. 4 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The stage is set. It’s No. 4 USC and No. 11 Utah on Friday in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 crown.
