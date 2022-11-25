Read full article on original website
Could The Worst University In Missouri Lose Accreditation?
This past June I wrote an article about how one Missouri University in St. Louis ranked #1 on the Earn Spend Live website's list of "The College Not Worth Attending In Each State, Ranked". Now that university might lose its accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission. Earn Spend Live ranked...
No change in plans for execution of Kevin Johnson after hearing, protests
Missouri state officials will carry on with plans to execute Kevin Johnson, a man convicted of killing a Kirkwood police officer in 2005.
St. Louis Board of Aldermen introduces new bill to increase their pay
When the St. Louis Board of Aldermen is cut in half next April, a bill has been introduced to raise their pay to $72,000.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Missouri set to execute convicted murderer tonight; defense attorneys aim for stay
Barring intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court or a federal judge, a convicted murderer from the St. Louis area will be executed this evening at the state’s maximum-security prison in Bonne Terre. Missouri Governor Mike Parson has rejected a clemency request from attorneys for Kevin Johnson, who was convicted...
KBUR
Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005
(AP)- A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother is scheduled to be executed Tuesday, though his lawyers are seeking to have the lethal injection halted. Kevin Johnson’s attorneys don’t deny that he killed Police...
brentwoodmo.org
A Message from Mayor Dimmitt
You may have read in the November 18, 2022, St. Louis Post-Dispatch an article entitled “St. Louis County police departments pursue auto-theft task force.” (Here’s the link to that article.) I would like to provide a little background for the subject matter of this article. For a number of years, we have lived with the fact that criminals are coming through our neighborhoods in the early morning hours trying to steal items from cars. Police refer to this as “car clotting.” However, during the last few years we have witnessed a change from a lone individual to a more organized group effort: cars with four or five armed people coming into our residential neighborhoods trying to steal either cars or guns. The Brentwood Police Department has been urging our residents to 1) lock their cars, 2) remove valuables and 3) never, ever confront these individuals. Our police tell us to call 911 and let them, the professionals, deal with these criminals.
showmeprogress.com
Punching down is never a good look
As if a lack of transparency is aspirational. The city calls Elad Gross’ lawsuit “a publicity stunt,” seeks $25K in damages. I sometimes sue the government on behalf of hurt people. The day before Thanksgiving, my government decided to sue me and start a negative media campaign in an Eric-Greitens-esque attempt to discredit my work.
As BOA President, Green Vows to Build a St. Louis For All
"It is time to build, together, a city that works for everyone," Megan Green says at inauguration
mycouriertribune.com
St. Louis, MO Is One of the Best Cities for Veterans
This past Veterans Day, there were all the usual gestures of appreciation from the public, lawmakers, and companies who offer freebies to active and former members of the uniformed armed services. There are, however, far more substantive and perennial publicly funded services for the veterans who served their country. All...
KMOV
Local leaders open to restarting talks to merge St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Local leaders are discussing restarting talks to merge St. Louis City and St. Louis County, News 4 confirmed Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and new Board of Alderman President Megan Green have expressed interest in resuming talks to merge.
advantagenews.com
City Council stiffens tampering law
A change in Wood River’s property offense ordinance will allow police to engage potential tampering violators more quickly. Prior to last Monday, police could not engage potential suspects for just testing the door handles of parked cars. Police Chief Wells that changes with the city council’s adoption of an...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the .5 mile marker in the lake’s main channel.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
Missouri School Shooting
On Monday, Oct. 24, a 19-year-old gunman killed a teacher and a 15-year-old student with an assault rifle in a shooting spree at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri. According to the St. Louis police commissioner, his parents called officers to the man’s home just nine days before the shooting to remove the AR-15 style rifle.
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Very Brazen & Very Frightening”
Motor vehicle thefts in Webster Groves are on a steep incline, increasing nearly 60% in the past year, with items being stolen from vehicles increasing nearly 35% in that time. The problem is not unique to Webster. Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said the significant uptick in both vehicle...
1 in custody after gun confiscated at East St. Louis high school
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to East St. Louis Senior High School, officials say. East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver said in a statement to district families and staff that the gun was confiscated at the student checkpoint, and is now in police custody along with the individual.
Newly released photos show St. Louis aldermen taking thousands in bribes
ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday released never-before-seen photos of three former St. Louis aldermen, including President Lewis Reed, accepting bribes from an undercover FBI informant. The photos were released as part of a sentencing memorandum for the three men. Reed and former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd pleaded guilty...
KMOV
Documents show STL CityWide illegally evicted a tenant, attorney says they refuse to give back apartment and possessions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homeless people sleeping in stairwells, car break-ins, and broken down elevators; all issues Art Loft residents have brought to News 4. Residents said there have been issues for the last year, but now, the court is getting involved after one tenant was wrongfully evicted. “We...
St. Louis American
La Tosha Johnson named health engagement coordinator at Cigna
Cigna has named La Tosha Johnson health engagement well-being coordinator. In her new role, Johnson will develop and implement employee health programs and strategies for Cigna clients, including Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD). Additionally, she will plan and execute wellness events and share wellness presentations. Prior to joining Cigna,...
stljewishlight.org
Ukrainian woman fleeing war finds new home with Jewish St. Louis family
Every morning, Anastasia Kabanchuk wakes up to birds chirping in her Richmond Heights bedroom. Last spring, she was more likely to hear air raid sirens. Kabanchuk, 25, is a refugee from Ukraine who now calls the St. Louis area home, a guest of Grace Cohen. Cohen, who is Jewish, got...
