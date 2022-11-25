Read full article on original website
St. Louis American
Shar Smith takes on new role at Wash. U.
Shar C. Smith will be the first to hold the newly created manager of staff development and engagement position in University Advancement at Washington University in St. Louis. Prior to taking on her role as manager of staff development and engagement, Smith served as paralegal manager at Wells Fargo Advisors.
St. Louis American
Deltas’ Breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 10 return
The St. Louis Alumnae Chapter (SLA) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., has announced the cheerful return of its Annual Breakfast with Santa event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Carr Lane Visual Performing Arts Middle School, 1004 N. Jefferson Ave., St. Louis, 63106. Breakfast with...
St. Louis American
A tale of two prosecutors
On August 3, 1810, Peter Johnson became the first person to be executed by the State of Missouri. By the time the U.S. Supreme Court found the death penalty unconstitutional in 1972, Missouri had already executed 285 people — most by hanging. Since the court reinstated capital punishment in 1976, Missouri has executed 92 people by lethal injection.
