In early November, Syracuse women's basketball alumna Raquel-Ann 'Roxi' Nurse McNabb was officially installed as one of five new members to the Syracuse University Board of Trustees. McNabb, a well-known public figure, philanthropist and advocate for making athletics accessible to all youth, joins her husband, Syracuse Life Trustee Donovan McNabb '98, as the two former Orange student-athletes on the Board of Trustees.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO