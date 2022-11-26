Read full article on original website
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
Blue Jackets rebound from 2-0 deficit but come up short to Golden Knights in shootout
In a game where the Blue Jackets and the Vegas Golden Knights were evenly matched by nearly every metric throughout the night, it was only fitting that it took a seven-round shootout to, at long last, decide a winner. Shot attempts in Monday night's game favored the Blue Jackets 51-50, while Vegas had...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Islanders
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-10-5) open a four-game homestand on Tuesday as they host Lane Lambert's New York Islanders (15-8-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Teravainen practices with Hurricanes, could return soon
Atkinson skates with Flyers; Canucks send Podkolzin to AHL. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen practiced Monday and could play during the Hurricanes' season-long six-game road trip, which starts at the...
NHL
Marner can tie Maple Leafs record with 18-game point streak
TORONTO -- Mitchell Marner can match the Toronto Maple Leafs record by extending his point streak to 18 games on Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks, but the forward is more focused on his team trying to win a fifth straight game. "It's a pretty cool deal, pretty big deal,...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
BLOG: Hamblin soaks in first NHL experience
EDMONTON, AB - Sunday was a night that James Hamblin soon won't forget. The local kid got to live the dream that so many Edmontonians grow up wishing they can achieve -- officially donning the Oilers Blue & Orange for his first National Hockey League game. Hamblin stepped out onto the Rogers Place ice for the timeless rookie traditional of a solo lap during warm-up.
NHL
The Master Blaster of Long, Long Ago | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler shares the story of Larry Hirsch and the Master Blaster moniker. When the Devils arrived in New Jersey, they needed a good selling job. Big-time. "Look at it this way," says the club's radio analyst, and former goalie, Glenn (Chico) Resch, "we had a lot of challenges to overcome and that included the franchise's earlier failures in Kansas City and then Denver. We had to cultivate fans any way possible."
NHL
For Copp and Larkin, leadership is 'something they take very seriously'
As college football fans, Andrew Copp and Dylan Larkin know the importance of winning during rivalry week, especially when No. 3 Michigan traveled to Columbus to face No. 2 Ohio State this past Saturday for a game with bragging rights and Big Ten Championship implications on the line. And after...
NHL
Avalanche at Jets
AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets battle back to get a point from Vegas
CBJ top line, Tarasov help push Columbus through another solid game without the desired result. The Blue Jackets left Nationwide Arena with a hard-fought, earned point on Monday night against Vegas, but Columbus was left hoping for more. Another tight game ended up going the Golden Knights' way in the end as the visitors won 3-2 after a seven-round shootout, and despite three straight strong games Columbus has just one point in that span. Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner each scored while Gus Nyquist added two assists, and Daniil Tarasov stopped 34 shots.
NHL
Marner's point streak hits 17, Maple Leafs defeat Red Wings
DETROIT -- Mitchell Marner scored to extend his point streak to 17 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Monday. Marner has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) during his point streak, which is one game shy...
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
SJS@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (11-9-1) wrap up November with a game against the Sharks (7-13-4) at the Bell Centre before hitting the road for four games. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens are coming off a successful two-game road trip with wins against...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
NHL
'We're going to have fun' | Sabres' young forward line showing promise
JJ Peterka and his linemates step onto the ice each night with a simple mentality. "We all play the sport because we love to play it," Peterka said. "We say, 'We're going to have fun tonight,' and that's what we do." The approach has proved fruitful of late for the...
NHL
Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 27. FIRST STAR - JASON ROBERTSON, LW, DALLAS STARS. Robertson topped the NHL with six goals in...
NHL
Oilers tie it with 5 seconds left, defeat Panthers in OT
Draisaitl scores game-winner after Bouchard's equalizer for Edmonton. Evan Bouchard tied the game late in the 3rd period, Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner, helping the Oilers complete the comeback and win. 05:02 •. Leon Draisaitl scored 22 seconds into overtime after Evan Bouchard tied it with five seconds remaining...
