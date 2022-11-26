CBJ top line, Tarasov help push Columbus through another solid game without the desired result. The Blue Jackets left Nationwide Arena with a hard-fought, earned point on Monday night against Vegas, but Columbus was left hoping for more. Another tight game ended up going the Golden Knights' way in the end as the visitors won 3-2 after a seven-round shootout, and despite three straight strong games Columbus has just one point in that span. Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner each scored while Gus Nyquist added two assists, and Daniil Tarasov stopped 34 shots.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO