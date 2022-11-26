Read full article on original website
Illinois Basketball: Latest AP Top 25 strengthens the Illini schedule
A new AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Illinois basketball team still finds themselves in the top 20. The Illini just had one game this past week and that was against DI newcomer, Lindenwood. The Lions weren’t much of a match for the Orange and Blue, as Illinois would take a 24-point lead by halftime and never look back. Lindenwood ended up falling to the Illini, 92-59.
thechampaignroom.com
Bret Bielema is still the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year
It is Nov. 27, 2022, and many Illini football fans can’t believe that their team is not the Big Ten West Champions. If I typed that first sentence four months ago, I would have likely needed a full psychiatric evaluation and a padded room for my own safety. Illinois...
insidenu.com
The worst Northwestern football season in 30 years is finally over — where does the program go from here?
Northwestern and Massachusetts — what do you think of when you hear the names of those two schools? Some of you might have fond(?) memories of the 45-6 drubbing the ‘Cats laid out on the Minutemen back in 2019, when NU was 1-8 entering the game and was at that point considered the worst team Pat Fitzgerald had ever coached in Evanston.
Loyola Academy tops Lincoln-Way East to win fourth Illinois football championship
By Nathan Grimm CHAMPAIGN — Stifling defense has been a staple in Champaign this fall. Saturday's heavyweight bout in the state championship game was no exception. Playing for the Illinois Class 8A title, Loyola Academy smothered previously unbeaten Lincoln-Way East 13-3 en route to its fourth ...
Nazareth Academy celebrates football state championship win after starting season with losing record
Nazareth Academy is the first team ever in Illinois to start the season with a record of just two wins and four losses and go on to win the championship.
channel1450.com
MacArthur Claims First Turkey Tourney Title Since 2015
Decatur MacArthur took a 75-64 win over Bolingbrook to win the Generals’ first tournament win since 2015. Makhi Wright was named tournament MVP.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
My forecast for Chicago's 2022-2023 winter
CHICAGO - I'm sticking my meteorological neck out once again with my official forecast for the winter of 2022-2023. I tried this last year and wasn't too badly embarrassed by the results. My prediction of a below average winter temperature of between 28.4 degrees and 29.4 degrees turned out to be accurate.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park man wins Turkey Trot; St. Laurence runner takes women’s title
The number 19 meant good things on Thanksgiving morning. The top two finishers in the 34th running of the Orland Park Turkey Trot had “19” as part of the number on their bibs. Brandon Lukas, 25, of Orland Park, wore No. 7519 and took first place with a...
To Test Police Response Time, Illinois Man Makes Up Lie About Cat
Before you decide to test the response time for police officers in Illinois, check out what happened to this resident. We've got plenty of crime in Illinois. There is absolutely no need for making any up. I understand in an emergency situation you want the police to respond as quickly as possible. You're going to have to trust them because there's no way to actually test them on your own without breaking the law.
wglt.org
B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better
Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
Chicago braces for strong winds, sharp temperature drop Tuesday night
CHICAGO - A wild ride is on the way for the next 24 hours or so. Today will be mostly cloudy and milder with highs well into the 50s. Winds will really crank this afternoon with gusts to 40 mph possible. While a few spotty showers are possible very late...
People, floats fill downtown Champaign for Parade of Lights
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is getting into the Christmas spirit. Many people lined the streets of downtown Champaign on Saturday night as floats, queens and marching bands filled the 22nd annual Champaign Center Parade of Lights. More information about the parade can be found here.
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
seniorresource.com
Alden Estates and 6 More Nursing Homes Near Chicago!
Knowledge is power, but finding the answers you need isn’t always easy. Nobody wants their precious time on another internet search. That’s where SeniorResource.com comes in! If you’re in the market for a good nursing home, you’re already in the right place. No need to do another Google search because we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior care options. Here’s our list of the top SEVEN highest-rated nursing homes near Chicago!
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
historydaily.org
Mickey Finn, The Bartender Who First "Slipped a Mickey"
(Mark Jay Goebel/Getty Images) You might have heard the name Mickey Finn, but you probably didn't realize he was a person. It's a name synonymous with drugging drinks, which is exactly what Finn did as a bartender in Chicago so he could incapacitate and rob his patrons. He was so successful that other bartenders in the city also began "slipping a mickey" to their customers.
959theriver.com
Come and See The Cranes!
Hi, this is Leslie Harris and over the weekend, we had our Thanksgiving with my mother-in-law, who lives in Northwest Indiana. She lives really close to the Jasper-Pulaski game preserve, and this is the place to go if you want to see thousands of sandhill cranes. One of the bird watchers told me that 23,000 birds were counted on Tuesday November 22nd!
Champaign Fire Department respond to home fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a small fire inside a home Saturday noon. The fire happened on West Williams Street in Champaign. When fire crews arrived, they saw moderate smoke coming from the front door of the home. The occupant was outside at the time of the fire and waited for […]
marinelink.com
Middle River Marine Acquires Kindra Lake Towing
Mokena, Ill. based Middle River Marine, LLC announced it has struck a deal to acquire the assets of Chicago's Kindra Lake Towing LP. With the acquisition, Middle River will expand its affreightment, towing, fleeting and terminal services to customers on the Illinois Waterways, including Lake Michigan. The agreement will expand MRM’s bulk material logistic operations with the addition of five vessels, marine equipment and a harbor slip in South Chicago.
