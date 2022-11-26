Read full article on original website
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky fined $3,500 for eligibility issue regarding Dontaie Allen
Kentucky, and more particularly Kentucky mens basketball, was fined $3,500 due to an eligibility issue that came out surrounding Dontaie Allen. Allen played in Lexington for two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky last offseason. He is a redshirt junior. News broke earlier this week that Allen was being kept...
lite987whop.com
Fort Campbell identifies, mourns loss of soldier who died in Clarksville
Fort Campbell is mourning the loss of Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle, after he was found unresponsive at his residence in Clarksville on Tuesday. According to a news release, officials say the death was due to natural causes. Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle was a Soldier in 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division Air Assault. At Fort Campbell, Burelle served as a section chief, gunnery sergeant, and platoon sergeant, and he served several tours in Afghanistan and Kuwait. Burelle’s awards and decorations include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, six Army Achievement Medals, two Meritorious Unit Commendations and many others.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision In Metcalfe County
SUMMER SHADE, Ky. (November 28, 2022) – On Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at approximately 11:28 P.M. EST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a single vehicle injury collision on KY 90 in Metcalfe County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Wilmer Alexander Alonzo Canales, age 38 of...
wkdzradio.com
Man Found Dead In Burning Truck
A man was found dead in a truck that was on fire on A Jordan Road in Christian County Saturday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say firefighters were called for a vehicle fire and located the truck in a ditch and on fire. The victim was found in the driver’s seat.
whopam.com
One injured in accident on US 79
A car versus tractor accident Saturday night in Todd County injured one person. It happened about 6 p.m. and the Todd County Sheriff’s Office says 85-year old Franklin Bradshaw of Russellville was southbound on US 79 when he rear-ended a tractor operated by 54-year old John Mast of Allensville.
