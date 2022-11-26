ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns continue poor shooting for 1st half deficit vs. Jazz

The Phoenix Suns are on a second game of a back-to-back and more poor shooting lead to a 54-51 first half deficit against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center Saturday night. Phoenix shot 7-for-29 from the three point line in Friday’s win over the Detroit Pistons. In the first half against the Jazz, the Suns were 2-of-10 (20%) from three. Phoenix did rally from two, shooting 46.5% from the field in the two quarters.
James Jones promoted to Suns president of basketball ops, GM

Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones was promoted Monday to president of basketball operations and GM. “In the nearly 15 years I have known James, he has excelled in every role he performed, from player to NBPA Treasurer to his roles in our front office, most recently as general manager,” Suns interim governor Sam Garvin said in a statement.
Ten takeaways from Kenny Dillingham ASU introduction

Arizona State introduced Kenny Dillingham as the youngest Power 5 football coach in the country and the first graduate of the school to serve in the position. The 32-year-old Scottsdale native who served as an offensive graduate assistant on Todd Graham's staff in 2014 and 2015 before going with then-offensive coordinator Mike Norvell to Memphis, returned to Tempe after subsequent stops at Auburn, Florida State, and most recently, as Oregon's first-year offensive coordinator.
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

