Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate MarketTammy EminethPhoenix, AZ
'Woke' former NBA champ says Suns' gorilla mascot is racist
Former NBA player Lamar Odom hopped on the "Bootleg Kev Podcast" and criticized the Phoenix Suns mascot, a gorilla, as having racial connotations.
Suns continue poor shooting for 1st half deficit vs. Jazz
The Phoenix Suns are on a second game of a back-to-back and more poor shooting lead to a 54-51 first half deficit against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center Saturday night. Phoenix shot 7-for-29 from the three point line in Friday’s win over the Detroit Pistons. In the first half against the Jazz, the Suns were 2-of-10 (20%) from three. Phoenix did rally from two, shooting 46.5% from the field in the two quarters.
Devin Booker goes into superstar mode, Suns win 5th straight vs. Kings
Devin Booker, to his standards, had been fine in the last four games entering Monday night, all Phoenix Suns wins. But actually, sometimes we’ve got to remind ourselves this is a First Team All-NBA guard we are talking about. The standards and expectations are higher. If he fails to...
Deandre Ayton earns 1st career Player of the Week honor after Suns go 3-0
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced on Monday. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week. This marks the first time Ayton has received the award in his career after being...
Deandre Ayton dominates again, Phoenix Suns beat Utah Jazz
PHOENIX — An 82-game season will present ups and downs to every NBA player. It will humble them quickly if they think otherwise. For Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, they have been some extreme highs and lows through four-plus seasons. After a two-week stretch when Ayton’s contributions were few...
James Jones promoted to Suns president of basketball ops, GM
Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones was promoted Monday to president of basketball operations and GM. “In the nearly 15 years I have known James, he has excelled in every role he performed, from player to NBPA Treasurer to his roles in our front office, most recently as general manager,” Suns interim governor Sam Garvin said in a statement.
Healthy Pascal Siakam leads Raptors into game vs. Pelicans
The Toronto Raptors finally got Pascal Siakam back. The New Orleans Pelicans will have to wait a little longer for
Ten takeaways from Kenny Dillingham ASU introduction
Arizona State introduced Kenny Dillingham as the youngest Power 5 football coach in the country and the first graduate of the school to serve in the position. The 32-year-old Scottsdale native who served as an offensive graduate assistant on Todd Graham's staff in 2014 and 2015 before going with then-offensive coordinator Mike Norvell to Memphis, returned to Tempe after subsequent stops at Auburn, Florida State, and most recently, as Oregon's first-year offensive coordinator.
Marcus Bagley says he’s not in ASU rotation because of disciplinary reason
Arizona State junior wing Marcus Bagley lent clarity as to why he has only played two games this season — and why he’s not reentered the Sun Devils’ rotation despite being healthy enough to play the last two games. Via a tweet that followed ASU’s 76-54 victory...
