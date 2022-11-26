Park Forest shooting leaves 2-year-old boy critically wounded

Park Forest shooting sends 2-year-old boy to hospital 02:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Friday morning.

Park Forest police said the boy was brought to a local hospital around 11:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. His family told police the boy was shot while at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard.

The boy was airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, and was stabilized following surgery.

Police said it wasn't clear if the boy was shot accidentally or intentionally. Police have not said exactly where in the apartment complex the shooting happened, but part of the courtyard area was cordoned off Friday night.

One neighbor, Latonya Alexander, said she wasn't aware of what happened until she saw police at their apartment complex.

"It makes you just want to break down and cry, because you just don't know. … You at home, and this happened right here at my door," she said. "It makes me wonder a lot, but I just can't say. That's up to the police."

As investigators search for clarity on who owned the gun, who fired the shot, and why, neighbors remained focused on the wounded boy.

"Everybody is concerned about the baby. They hoping and praying that the baby is okay, and we're also praying for the parents," Alexander said.

The Park Forest Police Department and South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Park Forest Police at 708-748-1309.