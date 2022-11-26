ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Forest, IL

Park Forest shooting leaves 2-year-old boy critically wounded

By Jermont Terry
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cnt81_0jO0f5sC00

Park Forest shooting sends 2-year-old boy to hospital 02:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Friday morning.

Park Forest police said the boy was brought to a local hospital around 11:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. His family told police the boy was shot while at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard.

The boy was airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, and was stabilized following surgery.

Police said it wasn't clear if the boy was shot accidentally or intentionally. Police have not said exactly where in the apartment complex the shooting happened, but part of the courtyard area was cordoned off Friday night.

One neighbor, Latonya Alexander, said she wasn't aware of what happened until she saw police at their apartment complex.

"It makes you just want to break down and cry, because you just don't know. … You at home, and this happened right here at my door," she said. "It makes me wonder a lot, but I just can't say. That's up to the police."

As investigators search for clarity on who owned the gun, who fired the shot, and why, neighbors remained focused on the wounded boy.

"Everybody is concerned about the baby. They hoping and praying that the baby is okay, and we're also praying for the parents," Alexander said.

The Park Forest Police Department and South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Park Forest Police at 708-748-1309.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

2 charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl on her birthday

CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with murder in the March shooting of a girl on her 12th birthday, according to Chicago police. In a news conference Tuesday, CPD Supt. David Brown said Malik Parish, 22, and Abdul Ali, 20, are both charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, among other charges. “She […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two violent robberies on Northwest Side come amid spike in such crimes in many parts of city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was beaten with a gun while walking out of a gas station on the city's Northwest Side – in one of two violent robberies there Monday morning.With such crimes continuing across the city, CBS 2's Tara Molina has tracked them nearly every day for weeks. Molina has been breaking down robbery statistics by Chicago community area – and found that in particular, The Loop has seen a spike in a big way this year, and this month.The Loop is one of the city's five neighborhoods seeing the most robberies, along with the Near North Side....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the head while traveling in vehicle on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head while traveling inside a vehicle on Chicago's South Side. At about 4:07 p.m. Monday, a 49-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle westbound in the 400 block of East 87th Street when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year

Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Elderly man left critical after South Chicago hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a pickup truck after an elderly man was hit as he was crossing the street in South Chicago Saturday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened around 1:55 p.m. as he was crossing 87th Street at the crosswalk of Commerical Avenue. While he was crossing, a dark-colored pickup truck struck […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two violent armed robberies reported blocks apart in Avondale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two violent armed robberies were reported just blocks apart in Avondale early Monday morning. The most recent incident took place at a gas station, in the 3900 block of West Belmont Avenue, just after 4 a.m. Police said a 38-year-old man was walking out of a BP gas station when he was beaten with a firearm by three men. Police said the offenders, who arrived in a gray sedan, took the man's wallet. Hours earlier, just after 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Cornelia, a 62-year-old man was robbed by three men who exited a red sedan. The offenders hit the man in the face with a gun and stole his wallet. Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Victims Identified in Two Waukegan Homicides

(Waukegan, IL) Victims of two different Waukegan homicides have been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say 20-year-old Tarren Gibson of North Chicago died last week Thursday, one day after being shot outside of a strip mall. Two other males were hospitalized after the incident, but both are expected to recover. Meanwhile, 30-year-old Siedah Mickens of Zion was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday in the 5-hundred block of May Street. Coroner’s officials say both victims died of multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in either case, and both remain under investigation.
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
131K+
Followers
30K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy