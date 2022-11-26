Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Without Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves try to end skid vs. Grizzlies
The Minnesota Timberwolves will face a tall task in their bid to snap their third three-game losing skid of the
Idaho8.com
Slugging Abreu joins Astros team looking to repeat as champs
HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu has spent his entire nine-year MLB career with the Chicago White Sox, but Astros owner Jim Crane isn’t worried about how the newly signed first baseman will fit in with his teammates in Houston. “José pulled out his phone last night and had the phone numbers of our entire team,” Crane said with a laugh. “So, I guess he knows some of the guys.” Abreu was introduced in Houston on Tuesday after signing a three-year contract with the World Series champions, adding another powerful hitter to a lineup full of them.
How to Watch No. 10 Indiana Basketball Against No. 18 North Carolina
Indiana basketball (5-0) welcomes the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday for a 9:15 p.m. ET tipoff. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
Idaho8.com
Connor McDavid on familiar path that could see 50 goals
Edmonton star Connor McDavid is a much different player 500-plus games into his NHL career than he was seven years ago when he made his debut. He is generally considered the best hockey player in the world. He has followed a Sidney Crosby-like path of turning individual weaknesses into strengths. McDavid is again leading the league in points and among the top candidates for league MVP. His next trick may be scoring 50 goals in a season for the first time. A quarter of the way in, McDavid is on pace for more than 60.
Utah No. 11, USC No. 4 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The stage is set. It’s No. 4 USC and No. 11 Utah on Friday in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 crown.
Comments / 0