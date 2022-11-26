ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho8.com

Slugging Abreu joins Astros team looking to repeat as champs

HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu has spent his entire nine-year MLB career with the Chicago White Sox, but Astros owner Jim Crane isn’t worried about how the newly signed first baseman will fit in with his teammates in Houston. “José pulled out his phone last night and had the phone numbers of our entire team,” Crane said with a laugh. “So, I guess he knows some of the guys.” Abreu was introduced in Houston on Tuesday after signing a three-year contract with the World Series champions, adding another powerful hitter to a lineup full of them.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Connor McDavid on familiar path that could see 50 goals

Edmonton star Connor McDavid is a much different player 500-plus games into his NHL career than he was seven years ago when he made his debut. He is generally considered the best hockey player in the world. He has followed a Sidney Crosby-like path of turning individual weaknesses into strengths. McDavid is again leading the league in points and among the top candidates for league MVP. His next trick may be scoring 50 goals in a season for the first time. A quarter of the way in, McDavid is on pace for more than 60.

Comments / 0

Community Policy