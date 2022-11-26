Extra-alarm fire sweeps through vacant Back of the Yards furniture warehouse

Chicago firefighters battle blaze at abandoned building 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stubborn fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood kept firefighters busy Friday evening.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. at a vacant Aronson Furniture warehouse at 46th and Ashland.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the building, and quickly switched into a defensive mode when they realized it's been abandoned for years.

Part of the building's roof collapsed from the intense flames.

The fire was escalated to a 2-11 alarm to bring in extra crews and equipment to contain the flames.

Investigators believe a homeless man trying to stay warm may have started the fire.

No injuries have been reported.