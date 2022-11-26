ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Salvation Army red kettle stolen in the Loop

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Salvation Army red kettle was stolen earlier this week in the Loop.

The Salvation Army said a kettle containing approximately $400 in cash donations was stolen around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday from the corner of State and Randolph streets.

The bell ringer manning that post was on a break at the time of the theft. The Salvation Army believes the thief cut the kettle's lock from the stand.

"This theft comes during the holiday season when many of our neighbors here in the Chicagoland area continue to struggle with the ongoing impacts of inflation, the pandemic, eviction, and job loss," the Salvation Army said in a statement. "The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign helps provide hope and support to those in need through critical programs such as rental and utility assistance, homeless services, food pantries, Christmas meal boxes, and toys for children. Money raised through the Red Kettle campaign helps The Salvation Army show love at Christmas and all year long."

Dollars raised with that particular kettle were meant to fund services at the Chicago Temple Corps Community Center, located at 1 N. Ogden Avenue.

If you want to donate to the Salvation Army, visit salarmychicago.org. You can also sign up to be a bell ringer at registertoring.com.

