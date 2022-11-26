Read full article on original website
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
positivelyosceola.com
Lakeland Stands in Way of Osceola Kowboys’ Shot at State Championship
A familiar opponent will stand in the way as the Osceola Kowboys (10-3) try to return to the state championship game for the second time in three years as they travel to Lakeland to face the top-ranked and undefeated Dreadnaughts (12-0) in the FHSAA Class 4S state semifinals on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Terrence Hicks named Plant City’s official full-time head coach
PLANT CITY, Fla.- It didn’t take too long after the season for the Plant City Raiders to decide what direction they would be taking their football program in. The Plant City Raiders official Twitter handle announced Monday afternoon that they have removed the interim tag and named Terrence ...
Jones races past unbeaten Edgewater in Class 3M region final shocker
ORLANDO, Fla. – To say that Jones’ football team had the “Eye of the Tiger” on Saturday afternoon would be an understatement. Perhaps still seething from a narrow 14-13 loss to Edgewater back on Sept. 16, the Tigers came out roaring in the rematch. And this one had a lot more at stake. Spurred on ...
CBS Sports
WATCH: UCF WR makes one-handed TD catch to complete comeback vs. South Florida, clinch AAC title game berth
No. 22 UCF survived an upset attempt from rival South Florida in the War for I-4 with a miraculous one-handed touchdown with 20 seconds left to pull off a 46-39 victory. The come-from-behind victory earned UCF a trip to the AAC Championship Game. Facing third-and-8 at the USF 14-yard line,...
10NEWS
Polk prosecutors drop drug charges against Lakeland man in case highlighted by 10 Tampa Bay
LAKELAND, Fla. — Prosecutors in Polk County have dropped drug charges against a Lakeland man who questioned the honesty of the police officers who arrested him. “I just want a sense of peace, honestly," 32-year-old Joshua Chatmon said. Chatmon says he’s relieved the charges against him have been dropped...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
Talking QB Play: War on I-4 Victory
John Rhys Plumlee and Mikey Keene performed well during the War on I-4.
WESH
New Smyrna Beach hosts pop-up disaster assistance center
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach hosted a pop-up disaster assistance center on Monday for people who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. Both the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration were there to help people. Kim Dobbyn-Doane said the storm brought 30 inches...
Retired Pinellas County firefighter passes away on Thanksgiving
LARGO, Fla. — The family of Phillip Bailey is mourning the loss of a man they knew to be a hero. Bailey was a retired Pinellas County firefighter, serving as a part of the Largo Fire Department for 22 years. The 65-year-old retired from the Largo Fire Department as a Lieutenant.
WESH
Missing 10-year-old boy from Oviedo found safe, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Seminole County say a 10-year-old boy who went missing Monday night from Oviedo has been found safe. They said he was last seen leaving the Mystic Cove Apartments. Deputies described the child as Black, wearing a dark blue shirt, shorts and slides. He...
WESH
Student shot at Seminole High School to sue school board
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The victim of a shooting at Seminole High School says school officials did not do enough to protect him and now he's suing the school board. Sixteen-year-old Da'raveius Smith was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree premeditated murder for the January shooting of fellow Seminole High School student Jhavon McIntyre.
Orlando police investigate after shooting at Pine Hills home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out who shot up a house in Orlando. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Ribblesdale Lane, near North Lane and Pine Hills Road. A Channel 9 crew observed evidence markers on the road where police found shell casings at the...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida city reckons with past as paved-over Black cemeteries uncovered
In the first half of the 20th century, Clearwater Heights, Florida, was a Black neighborhood — thriving, proud and anchored by faith. But being in the segregated south, African Americans couldn’t stay at the White hotel, walk on the beach or swim in the bay. In death, they were laid to rest in segregated graveyards.
WESH
Volusia deputies arrest teen accused of pulling out gun at high school football game
Volusia County deputies have arrested a 19-year-old accused of pulling a gun at a DeLand High School football game in September. Police said they responded to Spec Martin Stadium for a fight where they say one suspect pulled out a gun. Investigators said that as officers were trying to break it up, Jayvion Barthel pulled a semi-automatic handgun out of his sweatshirt.
WESH
Officials search for 73-year-old Florida pastor who vanished on Thanksgiving
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE:. On Monday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez gave an update on the search. He said crews are focusing their efforts on looking in the area where Herman McClenton Sr. was last seen. "We're hoping he's still in this area," he said. Lopez asked residents...
995qyk.com
Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.
Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?
News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
WESH
Friends and family say final goodbyes to slain Kissimmee teen
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Outside the Funeraria San Juan, dozens of balloons filled the night sky. Friends held each other closely while shedding tears and remembering the life of 16-year-old Paola Pagan. “She was just a beautiful person with a beautiful spirit,” said Racara Young, a classmate and friend.
Deputies responded to a report that Carina Holder used a stolen credit card to buy an item from Max Pay Pawn in Lakeland. A lady from Davenport is accused of driving straight towards two Polk County cops.Photo byFlickr.
Burritos for All at Coyote Rojo
A shot of the front entrance of Coyote Rojo in Spring Hill, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. For a festive dining environment and some of the best quality and value Mexican cuisine in Spring Hill, Florida, Coyote Rojo is a must. Featuring a full photo menu complete with descriptions of each plate, Coyote Rojo is the ideal place for folks who like to visualize before they order.
