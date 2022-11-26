ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneola, FL

positivelyosceola.com

Lakeland Stands in Way of Osceola Kowboys’ Shot at State Championship

A familiar opponent will stand in the way as the Osceola Kowboys (10-3) try to return to the state championship game for the second time in three years as they travel to Lakeland to face the top-ranked and undefeated Dreadnaughts (12-0) in the FHSAA Class 4S state semifinals on Friday night at 7 p.m.
LAKELAND, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

New Smyrna Beach hosts pop-up disaster assistance center

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach hosted a pop-up disaster assistance center on Monday for people who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. Both the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration were there to help people. Kim Dobbyn-Doane said the storm brought 30 inches...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Missing 10-year-old boy from Oviedo found safe, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Seminole County say a 10-year-old boy who went missing Monday night from Oviedo has been found safe. They said he was last seen leaving the Mystic Cove Apartments. Deputies described the child as Black, wearing a dark blue shirt, shorts and slides. He...
OVIEDO, FL
WESH

Student shot at Seminole High School to sue school board

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The victim of a shooting at Seminole High School says school officials did not do enough to protect him and now he's suing the school board. Sixteen-year-old Da'raveius Smith was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree premeditated murder for the January shooting of fellow Seminole High School student Jhavon McIntyre.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida city reckons with past as paved-over Black cemeteries uncovered

In the first half of the 20th century, Clearwater Heights, Florida, was a Black neighborhood — thriving, proud and anchored by faith. But being in the segregated south, African Americans couldn’t stay at the White hotel, walk on the beach or swim in the bay. In death, they were laid to rest in segregated graveyards.
CLEARWATER, FL
WESH

Volusia deputies arrest teen accused of pulling out gun at high school football game

Volusia County deputies have arrested a 19-year-old accused of pulling a gun at a DeLand High School football game in September. Police said they responded to Spec Martin Stadium for a fight where they say one suspect pulled out a gun. Investigators said that as officers were trying to break it up, Jayvion Barthel pulled a semi-automatic handgun out of his sweatshirt.
DELAND, FL
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Friends and family say final goodbyes to slain Kissimmee teen

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Outside the Funeraria San Juan, dozens of balloons filled the night sky. Friends held each other closely while shedding tears and remembering the life of 16-year-old Paola Pagan. “She was just a beautiful person with a beautiful spirit,” said Racara Young, a classmate and friend.
KISSIMMEE, FL
J.M. Lesinski

Burritos for All at Coyote Rojo

A shot of the front entrance of Coyote Rojo in Spring Hill, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. For a festive dining environment and some of the best quality and value Mexican cuisine in Spring Hill, Florida, Coyote Rojo is a must. Featuring a full photo menu complete with descriptions of each plate, Coyote Rojo is the ideal place for folks who like to visualize before they order.
SPRING HILL, FL

