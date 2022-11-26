Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Near Westside holding 37th Homes for the Holidays
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Near Westside Neighborhood Association is hosting its annual Holiday Home Tour the first weekend of December, showcasing some of the best decorations in Elmira. The 37th Annual self-guided tour starts at noon on December 4 and will feature six homes in the Near Westside neighborhood. After looking at the incredible […]
10 Fabulous Free Finds on Binghamton Craigslist [GALLERY]
A friend recently told me about the joy they get when they find something for free and can transform it into something extraordinary to give as a gift. Maybe money is a little tight this holiday season and you're looking for ways to get creative with your gift-giving. Or perhaps you're someone who is crafty and enjoys the thrill of fancying up and re-purposing an old item and displaying it in your own home.
NewsChannel 36
Arctic League Hosts Annual Christmas Broadcast Fundraiser
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Arctic League held its annual broadcast fundraiser Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The non-profit hosts the fundraiser so no child in Chemung County goes without gifts on Christmas. "We raise ideally more than half of our goal every year, just on today doing the...
NewsChannel 36
Thousands Enjoy Sayre Borough Christmas Parade
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Thousands of people gathered in Sayre Friday evening for the annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade. The nighttime parade weaved through downtown Sayre, bringing smiles to kids of all ages. Dozens of local organizations, businesses, dance troupes, and fire and EMS companies took part, tossing candy to spectators along the way.
NewsChannel 36
Arnot Teaming With American Red Cross for December Blood Drive
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Arnot Health is teaming with the American Red Cross to put on a blood drive in early December. The blood drive will take place on Friday, December 9th from 1 to 6 PM at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Roe Avenue in Elmira. Arnot says...
PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
Which roads will be closed for Corning’s Sparkle celebration?
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday festivities continue in the Crystal City with the 47th annual Sparkle event this coming weekend, and drivers are being reminded which streets will be closed. The Gaffer District said that several blocks of Market Street and side streets will close to traffic in the afternoon on December 3, 2022. […]
Binghamton man saved with revolutionary heart tech at Rochester Regional Health
Dr. Scott Feitell, the Director of Heart Failure at Rochester Regional Health, spoke with News 8 about this technology.
Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
Pet of the Week: Rosie, Schuyler County Humane Society
(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a cutie patootie smiling girl from the Schuyler County Humane Society. Rosie came to the SPCA as a stray and has since excelled as a student learning her lessons. Described as “50 pounds of love, cuddles, and energy”, this pit bull terrier mix wants to please, walks […]
14850.com
Sewage discharge reported in Ithaca’s southwest affecting shopping plaza entrance
A discharge of untreated sewage reported Monday morning in the area of South Meadow Street and South Street in Ithaca’s southwest has forced crews to close the South Street entrance to the Wegmans shopping plaza for about 4-6 hours, according to an alert from the City of Ithaca. Tompkins...
Purple Christmas trees? It's a thing in Naples wine country
NAPLES – Someday, the story of the purple Christmas trees (and maybe the blue and orange ones, too) will be passed on from generation to generation, making spirits bright like Rudolph’s red nose and Frosty’s magic hat. This weekend, as many people head out to remote areas...
NewsChannel 36
Family Pet Nearly Starts Serious House Fire
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fire crews responded to smoke in an apartment home on Willow Drive in Horseheads around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. According to the Town & Country Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Fischer, a pan with turkey had been left on top of the stove. The resident's dog had jumped up and accidentally turned the stove knob on low.
whcuradio.com
Cornell PD investigating Thanksgiving weekend burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Cornell are investigating a reported burglary. Officers were called to the 100 block of Edgemoor Lane yesterday afternoon. Authorities say someone entered through a ground floor window between noon on Wednesday and 1:15 Saturday afternoon and stole gift cards, cash, clothes, and jewelry. Officers say the window was unlocked.
Watkins Glen: Remember the odd-even parking rules
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – With December just a matter of days away, which could mean snow, as well, the Village of Watkins Glen is reminding drivers of the odd-even parking rules that are in place for the winter. The Village issued a reminder that odd-even parking went into effect on November 1 and stays […]
ithaca.com
It’s Official! A Recreational Cannabis Dispensary is Coming to Ithaca
New York State passed the marijuana regulation and taxation Act (MRTA) in March of 2021, officially legalizing adult use of cannabis while laying the groundwork for the office of cannabis management (OCM) to issue various types of licenses for legal adult use cannabis businesses. On November 21, 2022 the state finally began issuing its first licenses for businesses to start legal recreational cannabis sales.
Weather: Wild, windy, Wednesday expected during stormy week
ITHACA, N.Y. — We head into astronomical winter this week as thoughts turn to December and the holiday season. While no major snow storms are in the forecast, multiple storm systems will impact the area over the next several days, and Wednesday and Thursday could be rather dicey as strong winds send your inflatable Santa for a sleigh ride across town.
NewsChannel 36
Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
NewsChannel 36
Nick Pelham appointed to Steuben County Legislature
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Public officials met in Bath Monday morning for the reveal of a new legislator in Steuben County. Nick Pelham was appointed to fill the remainder of Guy "Doc" Hammond's unexpired term after he passed away on October 7th. “Doc was on the legislature for a short...
Comments / 0