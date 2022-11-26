Montana State women have trouble stopping Abilene Christian in loss at North Texas tournament

DENTON, Texas — The Montana State women's basketball team used a 15-2 run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to close a 16-point deficit to three with 7 minutes, 36 seconds left. But North Texas closed out the game with an 11-3 run to post a 66-57 victory over the Bobcats at the UNT Fall Feast on Sunday afternoon.

