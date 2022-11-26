Montana State women have trouble stopping Abilene Christian in loss at North Texas tournament

Read full article on original website
Notebook: Ifanse returns, Garza suspended, Montana State opens FCS playoffs with rematch
BOZEMAN — After missing the entire regular season, All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse will return to Montana State’s starting lineup for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Ifanse is listed as the starter against Weber State this Saturday, his first action since the FCS national championship game against North...
Montana State women's comeback falls short against North Texas
DENTON, Texas — The Montana State women's basketball team used a 15-2 run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to close a 16-point deficit to three with 7 minutes, 36 seconds left. But North Texas closed out the game with an 11-3 run to post a 66-57 victory over the Bobcats at the UNT Fall Feast on Sunday afternoon.
Darius Brown II ties record in Montana State men's loss to Middle Tennessee State
MONTREAL — The Montana State men’s basketball team clawed all the way back from a seven-point deficit and had a one-point lead with less than a minute to go, yet the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders escaped with a 72-71 win in the final game of the Northern Classic on Sunday afternoon.
Montana State indoor track season-opening meet postponed
BOZEMAN — Due to a malfunction of the bleacher retraction system in Worthington Arena, the Montana State indoor track and field team’s season-opening home meet originally scheduled for this Thursday has been postponed. A makeup date for the meet — called the Bobcat Preview — has not been...
Former Montana State Director of Women’s Athletics Ginny Hunt passes away
BOZEMAN — It only seems fitting that former Montana State Director of Women’s Athletics Dr. Virginia ‘Ginny’ Hunt would quietly exit the sports arena in a year which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX. Hunt, a pioneer and visionary of women in...
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Montana, Montana State prepare for second-round playoff games
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb look back at the eventful Thanksgiving weeks for the Montana and Montana State football teams and look ahead to their second-round playoff games. Flores and Semb break down UM's comeback win over Southeast Missouri State...
Montana State D-coordinator Willie Mack Garza cited for DUI, speeding in downtown Bozeman
BOZEMAN — Montana State defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was cited for driving under the influence earlier this month, court documents show. Head football coach Brent Vigen announced Monday morning he had suspended Garza for one game, but he offered no additional details at the time. A statement from...
Offensive struggles plague Montana State men in second straight loss
BOZEMAN — A day after missing nine free throws in a loss against UNC Greensboro, the Montana State men's basketball team missed seven more on Saturday in a loss to Quinnipiac at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada, at the Northern Classic. More concerning than the missed free throws,...
