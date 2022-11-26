ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

406mtsports.com

Dyauni Boyce sparks MSUB women to basketball win in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Dyauni Boyce scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Saturday night as Montana State Billings defeated Post University of Connecticut 66-45 at the North Star Invitational women's basketball tournament. The Yellowjackets (6-1) ended the Eagles' (5-2) four-game winning streak. Boyce, a sophomore from Winifred, shot 11...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now

This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Crash blocking traffic at King Ave. W. and Overland Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash is blocking traffic at King Avenue West and Overland Avenue in Billings Monday. Our reporter on scene said there are major traffic delays in the area. The Billings Police Department is directing traffic as they assess the situation. The Billings Fire Department and American Medical...
Cat Country 102.9

Fight Ends with 1 Being Stabbed in Billings, Suspect On the Loose

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Around 4:30 PM at the 1200 Block of 3rd Street West, two males were fighting inside a residence. An unidentified suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As more information is...
KULR8

Police release more info on shooting that left one dead, one injured in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-82968 a homicide investigation from November 27, 2022 in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. On November 27nd, at 11:19 PM, Billings Police Department patrol was dispatched to the 4000 block for a shooting. [sic] Officers arrived in the area and located a deceased male (26 year old, local), and multiple witnesses/involved parties. A search of the area led Officers to another address in the 100 block of Hallowell, where a subject suffering from a gun-shot wound was located. Medical care was provided by responding Officers and by medical responders.
BILLINGS, MT

