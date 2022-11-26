Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Dyauni Boyce sparks MSUB women to basketball win in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Dyauni Boyce scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Saturday night as Montana State Billings defeated Post University of Connecticut 66-45 at the North Star Invitational women's basketball tournament. The Yellowjackets (6-1) ended the Eagles' (5-2) four-game winning streak. Boyce, a sophomore from Winifred, shot 11...
KULR8
Former West high wrestler looks for community support to fundraise for college team
Billings West high school alumna Glory Konecny has been wrestling since she was in second grade. Now, she's wrestling at Southern Oregon University, but she's looking back to the community that raised her for support. Konecny's wrestling journey was, at first, a lot of catching up. Once she reached the...
The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now
This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
Neighbors say Billings moose appears injured
After MTN News shared Tess’s video with FWP, they immediately sent a team out to check on the moose this Monday.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
Small business owner in Billings grateful for busy shopping weekend
Veronica Zimmerman says a busy shopping weekend of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday is a little nerve wracking but worth it.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another cool down on the way
Snow showers move in Sunday night as a cool down kicks in for next week. A good chance Billings won't get back above freezing next week.
KULR8
Crash blocking traffic at King Ave. W. and Overland Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash is blocking traffic at King Avenue West and Overland Avenue in Billings Monday. Our reporter on scene said there are major traffic delays in the area. The Billings Police Department is directing traffic as they assess the situation. The Billings Fire Department and American Medical...
Fire Watch: Structure Fire @ The 2900 block of Chapman Lane in Billings
According to the Billings Fire Department Twitter Account, and the Neighbors App:. The Billings Fire Department has responded to a fire call around the 2900 block of Chapman Lane in Billings. At this time, no information has been released on possible injuries or the cause. Expect travel disruptions in the...
'Horrid': Billings coffee kiosk destroyed Saturday night
The video shows a truck leaving a business next door to the kiosk, driving past the kiosk, backing up and then smashing into the building.
Family bringing choregraphed Christmas light show to Billings for 30 years
It's a beautiful sight and sound for anyone that drives by Fuller Family Medicine this time of year, but for Brad Fuller it's about more than just Christmas lights.
Fight Ends with 1 Being Stabbed in Billings, Suspect On the Loose
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Around 4:30 PM at the 1200 Block of 3rd Street West, two males were fighting inside a residence. An unidentified suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As more information is...
KULR8
Police release more info on shooting that left one dead, one injured in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-82968 a homicide investigation from November 27, 2022 in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. On November 27nd, at 11:19 PM, Billings Police Department patrol was dispatched to the 4000 block for a shooting. [sic] Officers arrived in the area and located a deceased male (26 year old, local), and multiple witnesses/involved parties. A search of the area led Officers to another address in the 100 block of Hallowell, where a subject suffering from a gun-shot wound was located. Medical care was provided by responding Officers and by medical responders.
