Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Tuesday will feature another day of warm temps with nice weather. It will be on the breezy side. This will kick up the surf once again, so if you’re heading to the beach or on the boat, be aware of that. Tuesday night showers could start to work in but it will likely be Wednesday morning when the bulk of the rain works through. While severe weather is a concern to our west on Tuesday, by the time the storms work into our area on Wednesday they should be lined up and less dangerous. We still have a level 1 out of 5 severe risks on Wednesday mainly for the line segment of storms that could produce strong winds as they move through. After that, a cool down for Thursday and Friday as the temps will stay in the 60s or less but we will quickly recover on Saturday as temps will warm back up to the low 70s. If you are looking for more below avg temps, you might not have to wait too long. The pattern might flip back to colder temps around the 8 to 11 of December. Just something to watch for now.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO