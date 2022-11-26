Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two punished following Sneads/Blounstown fight
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – One Sneads and one Blountstown football player have been removed from their respective team for their role in a post-game altercation Friday night. Following Blountstown’s 49-14 region final victory over Sneads, a fight involving two players during the post-game handshake resulted in each team being immediately removed from the field. Reports […]
wdhn.com
Two Tennessee fugitives arrested in Dothan after car chase, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two fugitives accused of stealing an SUV in Tennessee were arrested after an early morning car chase in Dothan, per the DPD. According to Sergeant Mullis, Dothan Police were informed of a Be-On-The-Look-Out (BOLO) alert put out by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee about two suspects accused of stealing a Dodge Durango.
Picking your own fruit at a local satsuma grove
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County satsuma farmer invited the public into her backyard Saturday to pick fruit straight from her grove. This is the second year Sellers Satsumas has hosted its annual farm day. Jessica Milam owns and operates the north Jackson County grove. She said she has a lot of people […]
wtvy.com
November 2022 Teacher of the Month: Hunter Miller
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass is full of wonderful teachers who go above and beyond their expected duties. So, News 4 and All In Credit Union want to highlight their dedication to ensuring students succeed. News 4′s Carmen Fuentes recently sat down with our November Teacher of the Month,...
wfit.org
Threat for severe thunderstorms ramps up tonight across the Panhandle
Severe storms are possible over Florida’s Panhandle Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as, yet another cold front takes aim at the region. The main threats from this latest batch of storms will be localized flooding and damaging winds. A few tornadoes will also be possible. On Tuesday morning, a...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 28, 2022
Elian Reyes, 21, Gulf Breeze, Florida: Violation of state probation: Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Cappuccio, 33, Tallahassee, Florida: Misuse of emergency services: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 185 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail. This post is brought to you by Chipola...
mypanhandle.com
Warm start to the week, cold front and cool down coming
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Sunshine is in store as we kick off the new work week thanks to a ridge of high pressure building over the east coast. Temperatures Monday are forecast to reach the low-mid 70s because of it. By Tuesday, the ridge works its way east...
WALB 10
Mild Start To The Workweek, Strong Storms on Wednesday
The sun is finally back and it’ll stay for the next few days with a brief intermission of rainfall. This afternoon won’t be as warm as yesterday. Temperatures will peak near 70 degrees for most. That is just above normal for this time of year. 69° in Albany,...
Vehicle fire causes traffic snarl on Hathaway Bridge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on scene Monday afternoon after a vehicle fire caused issues on the Hathaway Bridge. The fire on Highway 98 just past the bridge affected traffic moving west into Panama City Beach at about 4 p.m. Motorists should avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story […]
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Houston County Road closed
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Taylor Road will be closed until further notice for road work. Work crews will be performing a cross-drain replacement on Taylor Road for an upcoming paving project, according to the Houston County EMA. Taylor Road will be closed to thru traffic between South Park...
mypanhandle.com
Warm with a front on the way
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Tuesday will feature another day of warm temps with nice weather. It will be on the breezy side. This will kick up the surf once again, so if you’re heading to the beach or on the boat, be aware of that. Tuesday night showers could start to work in but it will likely be Wednesday morning when the bulk of the rain works through. While severe weather is a concern to our west on Tuesday, by the time the storms work into our area on Wednesday they should be lined up and less dangerous. We still have a level 1 out of 5 severe risks on Wednesday mainly for the line segment of storms that could produce strong winds as they move through. After that, a cool down for Thursday and Friday as the temps will stay in the 60s or less but we will quickly recover on Saturday as temps will warm back up to the low 70s. If you are looking for more below avg temps, you might not have to wait too long. The pattern might flip back to colder temps around the 8 to 11 of December. Just something to watch for now.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, County Commissioners resolve dispute
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and County Commissioners are saving themselves a trip to Tallahassee. “We were fortunate the new Board saw fit to give it to us because it’s to benefit the citizens of Jackson County,” said Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield.
fosterfollynews.net
Bonifay, Florida Police Department Arrest Buford Glen Goddin, 35 from Chipley on Numerous Felony Charges on November 23, 2022
The Bonifay Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle this afternoon with no license plate. A BOLO had been received from Washington County concerning the motorcycle that had fled from the Chipley Police Department. The driver of the motorcycle refused to stop for law enforcement. A...
Construction woes in new Lynn Haven neighborhood
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Lynn Haven residents are frustrated with their new neighborhood. They say the Plantation at College Point development has been left unfinished. Olivia Dobbs moved to Bay County with her husband in February. As a military family with a new baby, she said moving into a brand new house in […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for November 28, 2022
Eric Greene: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Frank Stone: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- sentenced to a $400 fine within 60 days or 10 days in jail. Kevin Taylor: Possession of methamphetamine- $5,000 bond. Vincent Chisholm: Battery domestic violence- $2,500 bond, no contact with alleged victim.
WJHG-TV
Black Friday shopping in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shoppers are flocked to several stores on Friday to take advantage of all the latest Black Friday deals and steals. Ashlyn Smoot is from North Carolina, but today she was in Panama City shopping with loved ones. She says she scored a big bargain. “We...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For one Lynn Haven resident, the holiday season is all about the lights. “This is something I think about literally 24 hours a day,” David Price, creator of the light display, said. Price has been putting on a free light show for the community for...
Walton commission approves development in property dispute lawsuit
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a seven-hour meeting last Tuesday, Walton County officials approved plans for a new luxury apartment complex in Santa Rosa Beach, despite a lawsuit filed by some neighbors. The dispute has to do with the road that was originally going to serve as an entrance to the project. Teresa Tolbert […]
955wtvy.com
Update on a Deadly Weekend Shooting in Dothan
The Houston County Sheriff’s office says a man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a man he found at home with his wife. Brent Guilford is charged with Capital Murder after killing LaShawn Poke early Friday morning. Court records say Guilford’s wife had an order of protection filed against him. Poke was out on a holiday pass from community corrections.
wtvy.com
Taylor road closed until further notice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New road work will be in progress in Houston County until further notice. According to officials, Taylor Road will be closed to through traffic between S. Park Ave. and Campbellton Hwy (HWY 605 and Bruner road) until further notice. This work is for a cross drain...
Comments / 0