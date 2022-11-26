Read full article on original website
Poffenbarger Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE – Saylor Poffenbarger of the Arkansas women’s basketball team has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league Tuesday. This marks Poffenbarger’s first career weekly honor. Poffenbarger, a redshirt freshman, was instrumental in the Razorbacks’ 3-0 weekend at the Paradise Jam,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#11 Arkansas Pulls Away to Beat Troy
FAYETTEVILLE – Ricky Council IV scored 11 points during a decisive 17-0 run to lead #11 Arkansas (6-1) to a 74-61 victory over Troy (6-2) Monday night at Bud Walton Arena. Overall, Council pumped in a game-best 27 points – his second-best career effort – going 12-of-18 from the field. Key among those were back-to-back layups to put the Razorbacks up 59-58 followed by a dagger 3-pointer as the shot clock expired for a 62-58 lead.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
TV Schedule, Times Released for 2023 Gymnastics Season
There will be five opportunities for Hog fans to catch the Gymbacks on the big screen in 2023. Three of Arkansas’ five home meets and two away meets will be televised live on SEC Network, including a three-week streak to start the conference season. The Hogs’ SEC opener against...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Get First NCAA Berth Since 2013
After nine seasons, the Arkansas volleyball team is back in the big dance. The Razorbacks are seeded sixth and will play the Utah State Aggies in the first round in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The winner of Utah State/Arkansas will go on to play the winner of No. 3 Oregon and Loyola Marymount on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. CT.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Win Paradise Jam, Remain Undefeated
ST. THOMAS, USVI – Arkansas women’s basketball (8-0) is coming back to Fayetteville with the Paradise Jam Reef Tournament Championship and three more wins, highlighted by the Razorbacks’ 69-53 victory over No. 25 Kansas State (7-1). The victory on Saturday night handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season. Chrissy Carr paced the Razorbacks against her former team with 19 points and earned a spot on the five-person All-Tournament Team. Makayla Daniels logged 13 points and six boards and won the tournament’s MVP honors after averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals over the week.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gillen, Head Named All-SEC
One day after wrapping up the regular season with a fifth sweep in a row, Jill Gillen and Taylor Head have received All-SEC honors. It’s the fourth postseason SEC honor for Gillen in her four seasons at Arkansas, and first appearance for Head since she was named to the 2020-21 All-Freshman Team. This season marks the first in eight years that Arkansas has placed two honorees on the All-SEC list, apart from the freshman team.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: Arkansas vs Troy
Who: #9/9 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1, 0-0 SEC) vs Troy Trojans (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) What: Game one of a current three-game home stand. When: Monday – Nov. 28 – 7 pm (CT) Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena / Nolan Richardson Court. How (to follow):. Video:...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Cap Regular Season With Fifth Consecutive Sweep
The Hogs closed out the regular season in commanding fashion as Arkansas earned its fifth consecutive sweep, and second in as many nights over the Auburn Tigers. The win made the Hogs’ final regular season record 20-8 overall, 11-7 in the SEC. It is the first time since the 2002 and 2003 campaigns that Arkansas has posted back-to-back 20-win seasons.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Soccer Eliminated from NCAA Tournament by Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Top-seeded Florida State made an early second-half goal stick to defeat 3-seed Arkansas, 1-0, in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. The Razorbacks controlled a majority of the possession in the first 45 minutes and fired off four shots by the 25-minute mark. Goalkeeper Grace Barbara came up...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Trio of Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback football greats Glen Ray Hines and Jimmy Walker and Arkansas baseball legend Jeff King were announced Sunday as part of the 2023 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, longtime Arkansas television sportscaster Steve Sullivan will join the three former Razorbacks and five additional honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the organization’s 64th annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hines will be inducted posthumously.
