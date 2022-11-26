One day after wrapping up the regular season with a fifth sweep in a row, Jill Gillen and Taylor Head have received All-SEC honors. It’s the fourth postseason SEC honor for Gillen in her four seasons at Arkansas, and first appearance for Head since she was named to the 2020-21 All-Freshman Team. This season marks the first in eight years that Arkansas has placed two honorees on the All-SEC list, apart from the freshman team.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO