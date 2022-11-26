ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

406mtsports.com

Montana State indoor track season-opening meet postponed

BOZEMAN — Due to a malfunction of the bleacher retraction system in Worthington Arena, the Montana State indoor track and field team’s season-opening home meet originally scheduled for this Thursday has been postponed. A makeup date for the meet — called the Bobcat Preview — has not been...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Weber State sets up rematch at Montana State with playoff-opening win over North Dakota

BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Weber State football teams will face off for the second time this season, and the rematch has win-or-go-home stakes. Weber beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play fourth-seeded MSU in the second round at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
BOZEMAN, MT

