Iowa basketball returns to the floor on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as the Hawkeyes will take on Georgia Tech in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 coming into this contest and are fresh off a loss to TCU in The Emerald Coast Classic title game, while the Yellow Jackets are 4-2, with their most recent game coming against North Alabama, which resulted in a win.
Iowa has lost a quarterback to the transfer portal. 247Sports’ David Eickholt reported the news on Tuesday. Alex Padilla is reportedly heading to the portal. Padilla last played in the regular season finale against Nebraska after starting QB Spencer Petras left the game with an injury. Padilla was a former 3-star recruit from the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite.
Iowa's 2022 regular season ended on Friday as the Hawkeyes fell to Nebraska, 24-17, to close out the year and fell just short of making it to the Big Ten Championship for the second straight year. The Hawkeyes closed out the regular season with a 7-5 record. Where do outlets...
The Iowa quarterback situation has been a hot button topic throughout the 2022 season. After a tough start for Spencer Petras, many fans and outsiders were calling for backup Alex Padilla to get some quality snaps. The Hawkeyes stuck with Petras, but after he went down with a first quarter injury against Nebraska, Padilla was thrust into action.
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year to highlight Iowa’s defensive honors on the all-conference teams. The Big Ten announced the defensive awards Tuesday and will announce offensive awards Wednesday.
Iowa basketball finished 1-1 at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, over Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Hawkeyes took down Clemson, 74-71. Iowa was up 14 points in the second half before the Tigers came clawing back and tied it with less than a minute ago. Iowa was able to hit its free throws and make key plays down the stretch to pull out the win.
Huge news on Monday morning as it was reported that Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The early word is that Iowa could be a major player in this recruitment. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to discuss how McNamara might fit in Iowa City, what the early buzz is, why getting McNamara early in the process would help jump-start the offseason and much more.
Takeaways from Iowa’s 79-66 loss to TCU
The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) got down early and could never recover as the TCU Horned Frogs looked every part of their preseason ranking in a 79-66 win over the Hawks. I’ll keep this quick with takeaways. Iowa wasn’t ready for bullyball. TCU has an identity and they played...
Iowa finishes regular season 7-5, looks ahead to bowl game
Currently, ESPN, CBS and 247Sports all have Iowa in different bowl games. Iowa's destination will be announced next Sunday.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Running Event Held in Eastern Iowa to be Cancelled in 2023
If you are a fan of or have participated in the CRANDIC races in previous years, I have some bad news for you. This race has been canceled and will not be brought back in 2023. According to the Corridor Running board Facebook page, there are multiple issues preventing this race from happening next year. According to CBS2Iowa, the CRANDIC races began in 2018 as runners made their way from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades
Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people died after a crash in Henry County, Iowa, Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Patrol, the car was traveling westbound on Highway 34 and went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, and landed in a ditch where it struck a parked truck. The car then rolled on its side.
Family of late Iowa State Patrol Trooper giving back to communities
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a time of giving, the family of an Iowa State Patrol Trooper who died in the line of duty is giving back in his memory. Holly Benda and her four daughters donated funds to 30 area emergency response agencies recently. That includes the Waukon Police Department, pictured with this story. The money came from a recent memorial bow shoot held in honor of their loved one.
Rollover accident kills two and injures three in rural Iowa
A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Iowa resulted in two fatalities and three injuries Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Police, the incident occurred near the intersection of US 34 and Racine Avenue, between Mt. Pleasant and Burlington, at about 4:10. 48-year-old Sean Reid of Stockport was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan when it inexplicably went off the road. It crossed eastbound traffic and entered the south ditch, then struck a parked truck. The minivan then rolled on its side and came to rest.
One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
