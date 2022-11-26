ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

fernandinaobserver.com

Records Settlement Vindicates Nassau Employee — and Rayonier

Another chapter involving former Nassau County Attorney Michael Mullin is closed, as the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a settlement with former county employee Justin Stankiewicz for $226,000 to close out a wrongful termination suit. Stankiewicz sued the county in June 2019. In his complaint, he said after...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County axes Zoom participation, Commissioners select new Chairman

Statistics on hand show public participation through online means has dwindled to nearly nothing. There won’t be any more virtual participation at Nassau County Board of County Commissioners meetings, meaning those looking to speak out must now appear in person. “In order to actually participate, they need to come...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

San Marco Art Festival returns to Balis Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Making a post pandemic return to the area, the 24th San Marco Art Festival will welcome approximately 25 local and regional fine artists to Balis Park in San Marco Square. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. San Marco is a historical center for upscale, trendy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

