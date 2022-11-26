Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County residents asked for input on Clay Community TransportationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Five Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Walmart Reopened after Police ActivityBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
JFRD: Fire reported at Tasty Fish & Chicken in Lake Forest area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are responding to a fire at Tasty Fish & Chicken at Moncrief Road and Edgewood Avenue. According to a tweet by JFRD, crews were dispatched at around 7:01 a.m. to a commercial structure fire. Action News Jax has a news crew...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns River glows bright during Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Thousands of people filled the Southbank to see the boats and fireworks light up the St. Johns River. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all...
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
Police: Man crushed between truck and trailer in Maxwell House parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed when he was caught between a truck and trailer in the parking lot of the Maxwell House Coffee Company Building in Downtown Jacksonville, police said. First responders were dispatched to the parking lot around 11:35 a.m. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department...
fernandinaobserver.com
Records Settlement Vindicates Nassau Employee — and Rayonier
Another chapter involving former Nassau County Attorney Michael Mullin is closed, as the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a settlement with former county employee Justin Stankiewicz for $226,000 to close out a wrongful termination suit. Stankiewicz sued the county in June 2019. In his complaint, he said after...
Motorist Alert: 4 projects set to begin in Clay County this week
Four Clay County road projects are scheduled for the week of Nov. 28, weather and supply permitting. Crews will be replacing the stormwater drainage system including the storm inlets and drainpipes on Botany Street just west of Dalby Court, in Middleburg.
First Coast News
Man charged in connection to disappearing cats in Jacksonville previously fired from pet resort
First Coast News is learning more about a Jacksonville man charged in connection to several missing cats later dead in the Springfield neighborhood. Blake Miles, 35, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and petit theft, police said. Miles has a criminal history in Jacksonville with multiple arrests dating back...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Big ocean storm over N. Atlantic
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County axes Zoom participation, Commissioners select new Chairman
Statistics on hand show public participation through online means has dwindled to nearly nothing. There won’t be any more virtual participation at Nassau County Board of County Commissioners meetings, meaning those looking to speak out must now appear in person. “In order to actually participate, they need to come...
Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police say it was a...
San Marco Art Festival returns to Balis Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Making a post pandemic return to the area, the 24th San Marco Art Festival will welcome approximately 25 local and regional fine artists to Balis Park in San Marco Square. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. San Marco is a historical center for upscale, trendy...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location
JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
News4Jax.com
Clay County school evacuated after septic leak sends foul odor across campus
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A high school in Clay County had to be evacuated Tuesday morning after an unknown smell wafted through the campus, officials said. The district later discovered the smell was related to a septic leak. In a tweet just after 8 a.m., Oakleaf High School said...
Clay County leaders propose fees to accommodate growing population, uphold service standards
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors in Clay County are weighing in on a proposed set of fees that the county says would help it to accommodate a rapidly growing population. A workshop on Monday broke down several impact fees that would cover the expansion of different services to continue to meet the needs of neighbors.
FWC and SJSO find missing bicyclist deceased in Guana State Park
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE 1:39 p.m.- Mehofer’s body was found within the park. Foul play is not suspected, but the final cause of death is pending the autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Wildlife Commission...
Councilmembers mostly silent following Confederate Flag flown over TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILE, Fla. — Most members of Jacksonville’s City Council remained silent Monday after a plane pulling a Confederate Flag and the words “Put Monuments Back” flew over TIAA Bank Stadium just before the Jaguars game Sunday. Attendees we spoke with at TIAA Bank Field were shocked...
Orange Park man arrested after attacking female victim on Thanksgiving Day, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The incident occurred Thanksgiving evening. An Orange Park man is in Clay County Jail after attacking a female victim with a pocket knife on Thanksgiving.Photo byGetty Images.
First Coast News
People of Jacksonville sharing the Thanksgiving spirit with neighbors
Giving back is the spirit of the holiday and you don't have to go far to witness it. First Coast News caught up with people in Jacksonville who fed those in need.
