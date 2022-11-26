Read full article on original website
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Chronicle
The more you know: Gracie Johnson's dominant season for Duke volleyball
Senior Gracie Johnson was named first team All-ACC for the 2022 season Monday afternoon, while freshman Kerry Keefe earned a spot on the ACC All-Freshman team. Johnson, a captain and an outside hitter, had a season for the record books. She led the team throughout the year, and her stats landed her at the top of several ACC and national categories.
Chronicle
Sportswrap: Football wins, women's soccer falls at NCAA tournament in high-stakes week for Duke athletics
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Nov. 21-27. Football. Duke ended its regular season with...
Chronicle
Three points: Duke men's basketball needs to avoid 3-point woes to beat Ohio State
No. 17 Duke faces another stern challenge against No. 25 Ohio State Wednesday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Hoping to rebound from a double-digit defeat to Purdue, the Blue Zone is here with three keys to a Blue Devil win:. Keep an eye out on defense. A disappointing finish at...
Chronicle
Barton headlines Duke football's 4 All-ACC Team selections, 5 honorable mentions
After finishing their regular season with a statement win against Wake Forest Sunday, the Blue Devils continued their miraculous turnaround season Tuesday afternoon by receiving nine All-ACC honors. Offensive tackle Graham Barton headlines the list as Duke's only First-Team selection. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound junior received the honor after leading an...
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball drops to No. 17 after loss to Purdue
After a big week of tournaments featuring contests between top teams, the fourth AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. This week, Duke faced a steep drop to No. 17:. Duke faced its second loss of the season Sunday, falling to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy title game. The Blue Devils' youth was certainly important to their losses, as both were handed to them by more experienced teams with long-established coaches. The Boilermakers' Zach Edey overpowered the Blue Devil defense with a masterful performance, slipping past two five-star bigs to get the job done. Duke’s offensive woes were also apparent as it struggled from downtown all afternoon against Purdue. Coming into the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Duke is now ranked No. 17. The opportunity for ranked non-conference wins is dwindling, meaning Duke must avoid another loss before ACC play begins. But a matchup with a talented 25th-ranked Ohio State team Wednesday night may prove another tough task for the young Blue Devils.
Chronicle
No. 7-seed Duke men's soccer holds on to slim lead to beat No. 10-seed FIU in NCAA tournament third round
It is an important time for soccer, with the World Cup in full swing in Qatar. Sunday afternoon, a heavyweight matchup between Spain and Germany raged on overseas. Meanwhile, No. 7-overall seed Duke laced up its boots at Koskinen Stadium for its third-round NCAA tournament matchup against No. 10-overall seed Florida International.
Chronicle
Transition offense a point of emphasis for Duke women's basketball against Oregon State at Phil Knight Legacy
For the last few seasons, Duke head coach Kara Lawson has often emphasized her main goal for offense: She wants to play fast. One of the main qualities of the 2022-23 squad she has touted is its athleticism, which lends itself to an effective transition offense. “A lot of our...
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress
No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
Chronicle
And one: Edey too much for Duke men's basketball in Phil Knight Legacy final loss to Purdue
After each Duke men's basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. Duke men’s basketball survived strong Oregon State and Xavier teams, but fell in the final of the Phil Knight Legacy to Purdue. The Blue Zone breaks down the game:. One...
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?
Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
Everything Interim Coach Cadillac Williams Said After Auburn's Loss at Alabama
The Tigers were able to run, but Alabama capitalized on turnovers and explosive plays en route to the 49-27 victory in the Iron Bowl.
Chronicle
BOILED: Duke men's basketball falls behind early, drops Phil Knight Legacy final to Purdue
PORTLAND, Ore.—The Rose Quarter. The Rose Garden. The City of Roses. Oregon’s largest city is all about roses, and Sunday afternoon, Purdue won rose gold. In the final of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday afternoon, the 24th-ranked Boilermakers rode a first-half slaughter to a 75-56 win against head coach Jon Scheyer and his eighth-ranked Blue Devils. The Boilermakers also secure another marquee win and a morale-boosting piece of early-season hardware.
Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke men's basketball defeat Purdue for Phil Knight Legacy title?
On the heels of back-to-back wins against Oregon State and Xavier, No. 8 Duke now looks ahead to its championship tilt at the Phil Knight Legacy against No. 24 Purdue in Portland, Ore. With both the Blue Devils and Boilermakers in pursuit of a trophy in the Rose Quarter, our beat writers make their predictions before Sunday's 3:30 p.m. tipoff at the Moda Center.
Chronicle
Three points: Duke men's basketball must restrict Edey, start out strong against Purdue
Duke takes on No. 24 Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy championship for its second ranked contest this season. Before tipoff at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Portland, Ore., the Blue Zone has three crucial points for a Blue Devil victory:. Stop Zach Edey. Freshman centers Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively...
Chronicle
Cameron Chronicles Season 6, Episode 4: 'Feast Week Leftovers'
The Blue Devils were the runners-up at the Phil Knight Legacy event, but questions still surround this team. Duke, which dropped to 17th in the latest AP Poll, went 2-1 in Portland, Ore., escaping against unranked Oregon State and Xavier and getting trounced by 19 points against now-No. 5 Purdue. With the Blue Devils now gearing up to host No. 25 Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday, Cameron Chronicles co-hosts Max Rego and Alex Jackson, along with women's basketball beat writer Em Adler, recap the weekend and look ahead.
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Purdue at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore.—No. 8 Duke fell behind early in its Phil Knight Legacy championship game, with No. 24 Purdue putting together a big run before the break. After one half at the Moda Center, the Blue Devils trail the Boilermakers 46-35. Tough-shot takers. To say the Boilermaker defense had a...
Chronicle
'Finish it': Behind Leonard, receivers, Duke football closes regular season on high note against Wake Forest
In October’s home matchup against North Carolina, Duke offensive lineman Andre Harris Jr. was whistled for a 15-yard personal foul, a penalty that negated a Jalon Calhoun touchdown that would have sealed the game for the Blue Devils. This setback led to a Charlie Ham missed field goal, and North Carolina marched down the field for the win on the next possession.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react frustrated with Pete Golding’s play-calling versus Auburn
Bill O’Brien was not the coordinator Alabama fans wanted to be fired into the sun last week. The Crimson Tide supporters were pleased with his play-calling on offense, albeit a little too late, but they were pleased. Pete Golding, the Tide’s defensive coordinator, drew all the criticism against Auburn....
