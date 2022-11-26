Read full article on original website
Related
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders headed to the Hawai'i Bowl
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are headed to the postseason once again, and for the fourth time in their last six bowl trips it will have a tropical feel. Middle Tennessee was officially extended an invitation on Sunday for Rick Stockstill's Blue Raiders to represent Conference USA...
goblueraiders.com
Turnovers, King's putback push Blue Raiders past hot-shooting Montana State
LAVAL, Quebec — Montana State's 23rd turnover of the game gave Middle Tennessee the ball back with 31.9 seconds remaining in the game, facing a one-point deficit. Elias King's second-chance layup gave his team a 72-71 lead, and the Blue Raiders held on for the final 18 seconds to finish the Northern Classic undefeated.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders add Joseph Agee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee men's golf will add Joseph Agee of Cookeville to its roster for the 2023-24 season, head coach Mark McEntire announced today. "Joseph is an incredible athlete and mature beyond his years," McEntire said. "He has the work ethic and the goals that will lead him and everyone around him to become better.
Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – 2022 Championship Week
It’s finally here. Championship week has arrived, and we have the full schedule right here of Middle Tennessee schools. The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Division I Class 3A. East Nashville vs...
fiusports.com
Comeback Falls Just Short for FIU Football in 33-28 Loss to Middle Tennessee
MIAMI – FIU redshirt freshman quarterback Haden Carlson matched the FIU single-game record with four touchdown passes and sophomore tight end Rivaldo Fairweather also tied a program best with three touchdown receptions in a 33-28 loss to Middle Tennessee in the regular-season finale for both programs on Saturday night in Miami.
goblueraiders.com
HC Keith Vroman Has Announced the 2023 Track & Field Schedule
OMURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee's Track & Field Head Coach Keith Vroman has released their indoor and outdoor schedules for 2023. The full lineup includes a combined 11 meets prior to the Blue Raiders heading to the Conference USA Championships. It is clear that Vroman wanted to take the...
Lady Raiders Beat McMinn County in Blowout; Raiders Win Twice
After jumping to a halftime lead of 43-17, Coffee County went on to defeat the Lady Cherokees on Saturday afternoon at Bradley Central in Cleveland, 82-29. A majority of the second half was played under the mercy rule (running clock). Sophomores Olivia Vinson and Channah Gannon led the Lady Raiders...
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea talks 'painful' blowout loss to Tennessee, gives thoughts on 2022 season
A return to the postseason will have to wait at least one more year for Vanderbilt, as the Commodores fell flat Saturday in a 56-0 loss to in-state rival Tennessee. As a result, Vanderbilt ended the 2022 season with a record of 5-7 in its second year under coach Clark Lea.
goblueraiders.com
Signee Spotlight: Clay Badylak
Middle Tennessee Baseball has finalized its 2022 signing class. Every week, goblueraiders.com will take a closer look at each future Blue Raider. This week's spotlight is on Clay Badylak. Clay Badylak - SS/MIF. 6-0 | 190. Cincinnati, OH. Entering his second season at Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Ill., Badylak...
goblueraiders.com
COLUMN: On Culture, Leadership, and No. 9
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jakobe Thomas, rightfully, was the star of the post-game press availability last night, as Middle Tennessee football won its final game of the regular season in dramatic fashion thanks to the safety's two interceptions late in the fourth quarter. That made my job writing the sidebar late into the night in the Eastern Time Zone quite easy, which I'm sure many of you saw earlier today on GoBlueRaiders.com.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Leaps Into the Top 15 After Battle 4 Atlantis Crown
After a terrific Thanksgiving week showing in The Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Tennessee basketball team is on the rise in the latest Top 25 AP Poll. Tennessee swept its way through the three-day tournament with three big wins, all impressive for different reasons. The Vols began by shutting the door on Butler in an emphatic way to begin the tournament and then forced Southern California into a turnover frenzy in the midst of a thrilling overtime win. Tennessee rounded out the tournament with a physical and statement-making win over then-No. 3 Kansas on the third day.
tennisrecruiting.net
Five-Star Raidt Ready to Return to Tennessee
After Conley Raidt’s family moved to Nashville when she was 7 years old, her mother searched for sports activities for Conley and her younger brother. She couldn’t find a summer soccer class, so she signed them up for tennis lessons. Once the first day arrived, they all climbed into their black Volkswagen minivan and headed to the courts.
Body of missing Murfreesboro mother found in trunk of car in Michigan
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found dead in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday is that of missing Murfreesboro, TN woman, Eleni Kassa.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
matadornetwork.com
The 8 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Nashville
Barbecue isn’t a monolith. The styles of this iconic American cuisine vary depending on where you are in the country. Memphis is about smoked pork, hot wings (served with a sweet, sticky sauce), and barbecue spaghetti (the dish was a favorite of local favorite son Elvis Presley). Texas-style barbecue is about cooking low and slow. Texans will throw a variety of meats on the fire, but brisket is the Lone Star specialty. The sauce served on meats smoked in North Carolina barbecue pits is more vinegar-y than sweet. The best BBQ in Nashville rarely shows up on these lists of the best barbecue in America — but maybe that should change.
Fontanel Mansion sits on Nashville Nine endangered list
Nine Nashville historic properties are endangered of being demolished, neglected or the redeveloped. On the list -- a theatre at Fisk University, a private cemetery, the Fontanel Mansion.
Mt. Juliet police chase leads to 2 arrests
Two suspects were arrested following a short police chase through Mt. Juliet.
addictedtovacation.com
The Best Restaurants Near Vanderbilt In Nashville
Vanderbilt University in Nashville, attracts a lot of students, both national and international. Naturally, they would want to find places to eat around or near their university. There are several options in Nashville where you can find not only good food but also a good ambiance and reasonable prices. Table...
Students ‘come home’ to Stoner Creek Elementary School 1,000 days after tornado
After the devastating 2020 tornadoes destroyed Stoner Creek Elementary, students and staff were left without a school. One thousand days later, they walked through the doors of their brand new home.
Comments / 0