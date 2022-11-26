ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Chronicle

The more you know: Gracie Johnson's dominant season for Duke volleyball

Senior Gracie Johnson was named first team All-ACC for the 2022 season Monday afternoon, while freshman Kerry Keefe earned a spot on the ACC All-Freshman team. Johnson, a captain and an outside hitter, had a season for the record books. She led the team throughout the year, and her stats landed her at the top of several ACC and national categories.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Barton headlines Duke football's 4 All-ACC Team selections, 5 honorable mentions

After finishing their regular season with a statement win against Wake Forest Sunday, the Blue Devils continued their miraculous turnaround season Tuesday afternoon by receiving nine All-ACC honors. Offensive tackle Graham Barton headlines the list as Duke's only First-Team selection. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound junior received the honor after leading an...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

'Finish it': Behind Leonard, receivers, Duke football closes regular season on high note against Wake Forest

In October’s home matchup against North Carolina, Duke offensive lineman Andre Harris Jr. was whistled for a 15-yard personal foul, a penalty that negated a Jalon Calhoun touchdown that would have sealed the game for the Blue Devils. This setback led to a Charlie Ham missed field goal, and North Carolina marched down the field for the win on the next possession.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Freshmen once again define Duke men’s basketball in win against Xavier at Phil Knight Legacy

PORTLAND, Ore.—Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: How far Duke will go depends on how far its freshmen will take it. It should come as no surprise that a program that has produced eight one-and-done top-three draft selections in the past 14 years is going to be defined by its freshmen. That was the case for the eighth-ranked Blue Devils in their 71-64 win over Xavier in Friday's Phil Knight Legacy semifinal. Duke not only started four freshmen for the fourth time this year, but two of them were among its top three leading scorers and three of them led the team in plus-minus.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Cameron Chronicles Season 6, Episode 4: 'Feast Week Leftovers'

The Blue Devils were the runners-up at the Phil Knight Legacy event, but questions still surround this team. Duke, which dropped to 17th in the latest AP Poll, went 2-1 in Portland, Ore., escaping against unranked Oregon State and Xavier and getting trounced by 19 points against now-No. 5 Purdue. With the Blue Devils now gearing up to host No. 25 Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday, Cameron Chronicles co-hosts Max Rego and Alex Jackson, along with women's basketball beat writer Em Adler, recap the weekend and look ahead.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball drops to No. 17 after loss to Purdue

After a big week of tournaments featuring contests between top teams, the fourth AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. This week, Duke faced a steep drop to No. 17:. Duke faced its second loss of the season Sunday, falling to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy title game. The Blue Devils' youth was certainly important to their losses, as both were handed to them by more experienced teams with long-established coaches. The Boilermakers' Zach Edey overpowered the Blue Devil defense with a masterful performance, slipping past two five-star bigs to get the job done. Duke’s offensive woes were also apparent as it struggled from downtown all afternoon against Purdue. Coming into the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Duke is now ranked No. 17. The opportunity for ranked non-conference wins is dwindling, meaning Duke must avoid another loss before ACC play begins. But a matchup with a talented 25th-ranked Ohio State team Wednesday night may prove another tough task for the young Blue Devils.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Beats' picks: Will Duke men's basketball defeat Purdue for Phil Knight Legacy title?

On the heels of back-to-back wins against Oregon State and Xavier, No. 8 Duke now looks ahead to its championship tilt at the Phil Knight Legacy against No. 24 Purdue in Portland, Ore. With both the Blue Devils and Boilermakers in pursuit of a trophy in the Rose Quarter, our beat writers make their predictions before Sunday's 3:30 p.m. tipoff at the Moda Center.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

BOILED: Duke men's basketball falls behind early, drops Phil Knight Legacy final to Purdue

PORTLAND, Ore.—The Rose Quarter. The Rose Garden. The City of Roses. Oregon’s largest city is all about roses, and Sunday afternoon, Purdue won rose gold. In the final of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday afternoon, the 24th-ranked Boilermakers rode a first-half slaughter to a 75-56 win against head coach Jon Scheyer and his eighth-ranked Blue Devils. The Boilermakers also secure another marquee win and a morale-boosting piece of early-season hardware.
DURHAM, NC

