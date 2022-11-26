ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts, Steelers Injury Report: Team in Rough Shape Ahead of MNF

By Jake Arthur
 3 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts' practice health report is in rough shape ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) face off this week on Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts are dealing with some injuries to several important players, including an illness that keeps adding players to its tally on a daily basis for more than a week now.

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Steelers are looking ahead of Monday's matchup.

COLTS

THURSDAY

Per the Colts, "The Colts conducted a walk-through on Thursday. Thursday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice."

  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (ribs), TE Kylen Granson (illness), C Ryan Kelly (shoulder/knee), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)
  • Limited Participant — WR Parris Campbell (illness), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder)
  • Full Participant — OL Matt Pryor (illness), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

FRIDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness), TE Kylen Granson (illness), OL Dennis Kelly (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder/rest)
  • Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (shoulder/knee), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back)
  • Full Participant — WR Parris Campbell (illness), OL Matt Pryor (illness), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

Buckner has been going through some stuff this year. Throughout the season, he's missed time with a hip, elbow, shoulder, thumb, neck, and now the ribs and illness.

Granson and Kelly being out is something to monitor, although Kelly has missed plenty of practice time lately. If Granson isn't able to play, at least the Colts may be getting Woods back in time.

Paye continues to be out after missing four games with his ankle injury, including last week.

STEELERS

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — WR Miles Boykin (oblique), OL Mason Cole (foot), DL Cameron Heyward (rest), DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest), RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring), LB T.J. Watt (rest), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

FRIDAY

  • Did Not Participate — TE Connor Heyward (illness), RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)
  • Limited Participant — WR Miles Boykin (oblique), OL Mason Cole (foot), OL James Daniels (groin), LB Robert Spillane (back)
  • Full Participant — Cameron Heyward (rest), DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest), LB T.J. Watt (rest)

Witherspoon has been out for the last three games, and the Steelers' other corners have struggled as Pittsburgh ranks dead last in pass defense (272.1 YPG).

The Colts host the Steelers this Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8:15pm ET.

