Suns Stuff Pistons in Tough Black Friday Victory

On Black Friday, the Phoenix Suns got all they bargained for against the Detroit Pistons.

Just one day after Thanksgiving, the Phoenix Suns were able to put all the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy to good use in a 108-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit, now 5-16 on the season, gave the Suns all they could bargain for despite being short handed as the likes of Saddiq Bey, Buddy Boeheim, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Isaiah Stewart were inactive for the Pistons.

Deandre Ayton's 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting paced the Suns for their 12th victory on the year, their third in a row. Devin Booker was the only other player (21) to have more than 16 points.

Phoenix shot a dismal 65.4% from the free throw line and never took a double digit lead at any point in the game. They converted just 24% of three's and had just two fastbreak points but blocked seven shots on the defensive end of the court.

Bojan Bodganovic paced Detroit with 19 points of his own, someone Suns coach Monty Williams highlighted before the game.

“He is a tough cover because he can shoot it, put it down and plays in the mid-range. He has a left shoulder turn around in the post and he can play in the pick-and-roll. He always has been a guy that is a part of the scouting report. He has a quick trigger, and he is big, 6-8 or 6-9. Good size, you know he loves to play. He plays on his national team," WIlliams said.

"Those are the guys who enjoy playing, you can tell they really love it. Just watching the Utah game, you can see how important it was to him to go back there and play well and get a win. You can tell how they respected him. There was a time where (Jordan) Clarkson knocked him down and picked him up right away. Those are the guys you know have earned respect from their teammates and from the league. We certainly do.”

Phoenix has now one their last four-of-five games, with their only loss coming to the Utah Jazz. The Suns return home tomorrow to host the Utah in what is a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best teams in the West.

