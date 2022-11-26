Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
Related
Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
wspa.com
Tigers, Gamecocks react to Palmetto Bowl outcome
3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday …. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday …. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving...
iheart.com
Gamecock SHOCK!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - With back-to-back victories over top 10 opponents, the South Carolina Gamecocks find themselves back in the top 25 in the latest AP poll. The Gamecocks are sitting at No. 20 in the country and riding high off their 31-30 win against bitter in-state rival Clemson. The Tigers were the No. 7 ranked team going into that game and have now dropped three slots after the loss.
WYFF4.com
Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer has 'special addition' with him when dropping his kids off at school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecocks head football coach Shane Beamer isn't letting the Palmetto Bowl trophy get too far away from him. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina fans mob Gamecocks amid epic celebration reunion following Clemson victory
Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler and the rest of the Gamecocks were met with a crowd of fans ready to celebrate once the South Carolina team returned from the Clemson win. In what has been the biggest 2-game stretch in college football this season, South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 7 Clemson on Saturday, which ended the title chances of another College Football Playoff contender for a second straight week.
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant
WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
SCHP investigating deadly crash in Edgefield County, S.C.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. It happened on November 26th, around 7:07 p.m. Investigators say a SUV was traveling north on SC 121, and a sedan was traveling west on Monument Drive. The two vehicles collided at the intersection. The driver of the sedan was […]
Fire at senior living high-rise in Columbia leads to sprinkler water damage, several residents impacted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters and the American Red Cross are working to get several residents of a senior living high-rise temporarily housed after a fire activated sprinklers, causing water damage and forcing crews to cut power to certain parts. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said a fire occurred in...
fox13memphis.com
South Carolina deputies searching for missing girl, 5, after mother found dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 5-year-old South Carolina girl is missing from her home after her mother was found dead Thursday, authorities said. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home northwest of Orangeburg to conduct a welfare check shortly after 12 p.m. EST, WLTX-TV reported. They found the child’s mother, who had not been heard from since Nov. 1, dead in the home, according to the television station.
Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
Fire damages SC processing plant
A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday.
carolinapanorama.com
Johnson, Toal & Battiste named among America’s Best Law Firms
Columbia Attorney’s I.S. Leevy Johnson, Luther Battiste and George Johnson of Johnson, Toal & Battiste, PA were recently selected for inclusion in U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” in America© 2023. Johnson, Toal and Battiste, PA earned the following rankings:. • Criminal Defense:...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Officer recovering after Thanksgiving traffic assault, bond set for suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of assaulting a police officer during Thanksgiving traffic was granted bond Friday. Stanley Jamal Howell was granted a $50,000 surety bond. Howell is charged with littering, public disorderly conduct, and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest. According to the Columbia Police Department,...
Comments / 1