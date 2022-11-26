ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WSPA 7News

Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
CLEMSON, SC
wspa.com

Tigers, Gamecocks react to Palmetto Bowl outcome

CLEMSON, SC
iheart.com

Gamecock SHOCK!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - With back-to-back victories over top 10 opponents, the South Carolina Gamecocks find themselves back in the top 25 in the latest AP poll. The Gamecocks are sitting at No. 20 in the country and riding high off their 31-30 win against bitter in-state rival Clemson. The Tigers were the No. 7 ranked team going into that game and have now dropped three slots after the loss.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina fans mob Gamecocks amid epic celebration reunion following Clemson victory

Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler and the rest of the Gamecocks were met with a crowd of fans ready to celebrate once the South Carolina team returned from the Clemson win. In what has been the biggest 2-game stretch in college football this season, South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 7 Clemson on Saturday, which ended the title chances of another College Football Playoff contender for a second straight week.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant

WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

SCHP investigating deadly crash in Edgefield County, S.C.

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. It happened on November 26th, around 7:07 p.m. Investigators say a SUV was traveling north on SC 121, and a sedan was traveling west on Monument Drive. The two vehicles collided at the intersection. The driver of the sedan was […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
fox13memphis.com

South Carolina deputies searching for missing girl, 5, after mother found dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 5-year-old South Carolina girl is missing from her home after her mother was found dead Thursday, authorities said. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home northwest of Orangeburg to conduct a welfare check shortly after 12 p.m. EST, WLTX-TV reported. They found the child’s mother, who had not been heard from since Nov. 1, dead in the home, according to the television station.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
SUMTER, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Johnson, Toal & Battiste named among America’s Best Law Firms

Columbia Attorney’s I.S. Leevy Johnson, Luther Battiste and George Johnson of Johnson, Toal & Battiste, PA were recently selected for inclusion in U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” in America© 2023. Johnson, Toal and Battiste, PA earned the following rankings:. • Criminal Defense:...
COLUMBIA, SC

