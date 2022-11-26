Penn State is sitting in a great spot to go to a New Years Six bowl game following the release of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and the path will likely lead to the Cotton Bowl. Penn State is No. 8 in this week’s College Football Playoff ranking, one spot behind No. 7 Tennessee. Those rankings are important because it likely means Tennessee will be in line for the Orange Bowl ahead of the Nittany Lions, leaving Penn State as an at-large possibility for the Cotton Bowl. No. 10 Kansas State will get a chance to play spoiler with those plans...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO