Lincoln, NE

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State sits at No. 8 in updated College Football Playoff rankings

Penn State is sitting in a great spot to go to a New Years Six bowl game following the release of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and the path will likely lead to the Cotton Bowl. Penn State is No. 8 in this week’s College Football Playoff ranking, one spot behind No. 7 Tennessee. Those rankings are important because it likely means Tennessee will be in line for the Orange Bowl ahead of the Nittany Lions, leaving Penn State as an at-large possibility for the Cotton Bowl. No. 10 Kansas State will get a chance to play spoiler with those plans...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Oregon stands in new College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13

A lot has happened in the world of Oregon Ducks’ football over the past few days. It all started on Saturday afternoon with a brutal 38-34 loss to the Oregon State Beavers, ending the chances of making it to the Pac-12 Championship. Not long after that, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham accepted the head coaching job with the Arizona State Sun Devils, and a video surfaced of a player on the team allegedly punching a fan. In the days since then, a couple of high-profile Ducks have entered the transfer portal, and now everyone is left wondering who will be next, and...
EUGENE, OR

