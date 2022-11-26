Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
Six Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burgers then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of six amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised for their delicious food.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sports betting in Kentucky
Poll: Should sports betting be legalized in Kentucky?. Kentucky Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer thinks sports betting could pass this year, citing nonpartisan support and economic benefits. The Family Service Society says it's not constitutional and would lead to a predatory gambling industry. What do you think?
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray ready to defend title this season
MURRAY, Ky. - With the high school basketball season beginning Monday, teams across the state of Kentucky will be vying for a chance to play at Rupp Arena next March. That's a goal the Murray Tigers completed last season, and they're hungry to get back again this year to finish what they started.
wpsdlocal6.com
Poll: Should sports betting be legalized in Kentucky?
FRANKFORT, KY — Supporters are hoping sports betting will be legalized this year, with Kentucky Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer comparing the practice to horse-betting. Thayer says sports betting could pass in 2023 because it's an odd-numbered year, but will need a higher percentage of votes to pass if a tax rate is attached to it.
wdrb.com
More than 200,000 Kentucky families still don't have access to local waterlines
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without a second thought, many people turn on their sinks every day to wash their hands, take a shower, clean dishes or plug in the hose to water the garden. But for some Kentucky families, each drop makes a difference because of the work it takes to get that water home in the first place.
wymt.com
North Laurel boys, South Laurel girls shine in first night of basketball season
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was an incredible night for a pair of Laurel County teams. UK commit Reed Sheppard and the North Laurel Jaguars made light work of Lexington Catholic, with four players reaching double figures in a 77-65 win over Lexington Catholic. On the other side of town,...
Can You Solve These ‘Jeopardy!’ Clues About Kentucky?
I am a huge Jeopardy! fan, even to the point of recording the episodes on my DVR to watch later. Within the last couple of years, since iconic host Alex Trebek passed away, the legendary quiz show has undergone quite a few changes--and I don't just mean a new host. That was a necessity. No, I'm talking about the show itself--in particular, the new structure of the Tournament of Champions. It's been very bizarre, but the basic question-and-answer format remains relatively intact and keeps bringing me back.
wpsdlocal6.com
Levis, Ruffolo carry Kentucky past rival Louisville 26-13
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Will Levis passed for two touchdowns, including a 3-yarder to Barion Brown in the third quarter, Matt Ruffolo kicked a career-best four field goals and Kentucky topped archrival Louisville 26-13 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive Governor's Cup victory. The Wildcats limped in with five losses...
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky fined $3,500 for eligibility issue regarding Dontaie Allen
Kentucky, and more particularly Kentucky mens basketball, was fined $3,500 due to an eligibility issue that came out surrounding Dontaie Allen. Allen played in Lexington for two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky last offseason. He is a redshirt junior. News broke earlier this week that Allen was being kept...
College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing
Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
aseaofblue.com
Pair of Wildcats receivers hint at transfer
Just a day after the Kentucky Wildcats regular season came to a close, two Wildcats receivers are already hinting at a possible transfer out of the program. Both Chauncey Magwood and Chris Lewis tweeted ominous versions of the same tweet that can only be summarized as saying “thank you BBN.”
Card Chronicle
Seedy K’s GameCap: UK
Throughout Feast Week, the Cardinal Faithful kept asking the same question in various wordings. Your scribe’s response was always the same. Presented with an undertone of doubt. “Of course, the Cards can beat UK.”. Though it remained U of L’s best chance to capture the Governor’s Trophy in years,...
Wave 3
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
wdrb.com
Kentucky lawmakers vote down $1.2 million contract behind 'Reading Recovery' program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers voted down a $1.2 million contract with a state literacy center, saying it has failed Kentucky students. Kentucky adopted the Collaborative Center for Literacy Development, CCLD, in 1998 and it oversees Reading Recovery, an intervention reading program for first graders. In a WDRB Investigates...
wbontv.com
44th District Tournament Draw vs Seeding
Kids have the best advice. Take, for example, the advice Linus provides in the animated film; It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. He tells his childhood best friend: “There are three things I’ve learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.” Specific topics create division among even the best of friends. In Madison county, an issue that brings about this polarizing debate is the 44th district basketball tournament.
aseaofblue.com
A look at Kentucky’s latest bowl projections
With the regular season over, it’s time to take a look at where the Kentucky Wildcats might go bowling this postseason. The LSU Tigers’ upset loss to Texas A&M, South Carolina’s upset win over Clemson, and Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl win all are expected to play a significant role in the bowl lineup.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops not retaining Kentucky offensive assistant, per report
Kentucky rushed for only 3.3 yards per carry in 2022 and running backs coach John Settle paid the price for that on Monday, being relieved of his duties after only 2 seasons with the Wildcats. The Wildcats rushed for 1,443 yards this season, finishing a lowly 13th in team rushing...
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
UK placekicker Matt Ruffalo gets Schnellenberger MVP Award in UK’s 26-13 win over Louisville
Kentucky senior placekicker Matt Ruffalo was perfect on the night, kicking two extra points and a career-high four fields goals, including what proved to be the game-winner, to earn the 2022 Howard Schnellenberger MVP Award in UK’s 26-13 win over Louisville at Kroger Field in Lexington. The award is...
Comments / 0