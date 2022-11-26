West Hartford, CT Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of three properties in New England for a total of $8,415,434. Bob Horvath, Todd Tremblay and Matt Nadler of Horvath & Tremblay sold a Berkshire Bank at 927 Farmington Ave. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete the transaction at a sale price of $3.65 million. Berkshire Bank has been operating at this location for over eight years (since 2013) and they have 10+ years remaining on their absolute NNN lease, followed by eight, 5-year renewal options. The lease calls for 10% rent increases every five years throughout the base term and at the beginning of each renewal option. Berkshire Bank is located at the signalized intersection of Raymond Rd. and Farmington Ave. in the downtown district, one the wealthiest towns in New England. Situated in front of Blue Back Sq., a 600,000 s/f lifestyle center built in 2007 with over 30 retailers including Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods Market, REI, and The Cheesecake Factory, office suites and luxury residential apartments. The city’s municipal offices are also nearby including the town hall, public library and police station. The property includes a dedicated drive-thru lane and a walk-up ATM.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO