hk-now.com
Sunday Morning Sights in the Skies Over Higganum
(November 27, 2022) — Frequent contributor Phil Devlin captured these images on the morning of November 27, 2022 at 6:50 a.m., taken from Christian Hill Road and the Methodist Church on Route 154. He contacted WFSB-TV and learned that these are an unusual formation of mammatus clouds, which are...
nhschiefadvocate.org
Nonnewaug Gives Back with FFA’s and FBLA’s Toy and Clothing Drive
WOODBURY — The Nonnewaug High School FFA and FBLA are holding their annual toy and clothing drive from Nov. 21 until Dec. 9. This event is where students and staff are encouraged, if possible, to bring in clothes or toys for donations. “We are happy to be working with...
nhschiefadvocate.org
Local Author, Civics Students Discuss Southbury’s Stand Against Nazis
WOODBURY – Every Nonnewaug student in a civics course attended a presentation Nov. 1 in the auditorium with Ed Edelson, former first selectman of Southbury and local author of a book that commemorates the time a local town stood up to the Nazis. Many students did not have prior...
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
granbydrummer.com
Festive Christmas light displays are an annual drive-by tradition
When December rolls around, many families make a tradition of driving around to see the spectacular Christmas lights in town. One home in West Granby that has garnered attention for the past several years is that of Granby native John Ridel. The “Christmas lights guy” has delighted passers-by with his home’s ever-expanding light display at 165 West Granby Road (see his 2021 display below).
nerej.com
Horvath & Tremblay sells three properties in New England for $8.4m
West Hartford, CT Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of three properties in New England for a total of $8,415,434. Bob Horvath, Todd Tremblay and Matt Nadler of Horvath & Tremblay sold a Berkshire Bank at 927 Farmington Ave. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete the transaction at a sale price of $3.65 million. Berkshire Bank has been operating at this location for over eight years (since 2013) and they have 10+ years remaining on their absolute NNN lease, followed by eight, 5-year renewal options. The lease calls for 10% rent increases every five years throughout the base term and at the beginning of each renewal option. Berkshire Bank is located at the signalized intersection of Raymond Rd. and Farmington Ave. in the downtown district, one the wealthiest towns in New England. Situated in front of Blue Back Sq., a 600,000 s/f lifestyle center built in 2007 with over 30 retailers including Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods Market, REI, and The Cheesecake Factory, office suites and luxury residential apartments. The city’s municipal offices are also nearby including the town hall, public library and police station. The property includes a dedicated drive-thru lane and a walk-up ATM.
Bristol Press
Wojtusik Nursery's Christmas shop is open for the season
BRISTOL – Wojtusik Nursery’s Christmas shop is open for the season, featuring dozens of decorated trees and two opportunities to visit with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the elves. The nursery and garden center at 750 Terryville Ave. has doubled the number of decorations this year, according to...
hk-now.com
CSP: Stop Sticks Used to Stop Motor Vehicle from Racing on Route 9 in Cromwell and Middletown
(November 26, 2022)—On 11/26/2022 at approximately 0042 hours Troopers were investigating a large group of cars that had been observed operating at a high rate of speed and racing on RT-9 in the towns of Cromwell and Middletown. Troopers followed the group of vehicles to the DOT Commuter Lot located off of Industrial Park Rd in Cromwell, a large group of cars were observed engaging in reckless and dangerous activities.
Thanksgiving Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Connecticut
Attention shoppers! Many major retailers in Connecticut will be closed this Thanksgiving.
mycitizensnews.com
Local property transfers
Mark Tavares sold property on 24 Brockton Ct Lot 24 to 24 Brockton Court LLC for $222,000. Sarah C. Mcmanus sold property on 51 Brook St Lot 1F to Emily E. Scott for $150,000. Shannon E. Carr sold property on 90 Brookside Ave to Paul and Tracy Kutis for $240,000.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: House Fire
2022-11-24@5:20pm–#Ansonia CT– #ctfire– Another structure fire, this time on Wesley Street for a reported structure fire.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Illegal Cannabis Sales
#Ansoinia CT– On November 21, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department, working in conjunction with the State of Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, served a search warrant on Mo’s Smoke Shop, 213 Pershing Drive. Numerous items containing cannabis were located and seized from the store. Along with the illegal cannabis products the store was in violation of other State regulations. As a result of the violations the store has been temporarily closed. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
