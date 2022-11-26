ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

longbeachstate.com

Long Beach State Closes Baha Mar Hoops Against Vermont

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Long Beach State will close their time in the Bahamas by playing for third place in the eight-team Nassau Championship of Baha Mar Hoops. The Beach will face Vermont after beating Oakland and losing to North Texas in the team's two previous games. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. PT with coverage on FloHoops.
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Long Beach State Downs UC Riverside in Straight Sets on Senior Night

LONG BEACH, Calif. – — It was a big night for the three Long Beach State seniors as they played their final match inside the Walter Pyramid. The trio ofDylan Dela Cruz, Victoria O'Sullivan, and Callie Schwarzenbach each contributed in the Beach's 3-0 [25-9, 25-15, 25-19] sweep of UC Riverside on Saturday night.
longbeachstate.com

Long Beach State Continues In Bahamas Against North Texas Today

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Long Beach State advanced into the winners bracket at the Nassau Championship of Baha Mar Hoops, and will face a former Big West member in North Texas. The two teams will meet for the first time since 2000 in the semifinals, with the action tipping off at 5 p.m. PT on FloHoops.
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Long Beach State Sweeps UC Davis

LONG BEACH, Calif. – — The Long Beach State offense was on point in the Beach's 3-0 [25-13, 25-20, 25-20] sweep of UC Davis on Friday night at the Walter Pyramid as LBSU hit a season-high .359 in the contest behind four double-digit kill performances. The Beach (18-9,...
LONG BEACH, CA
High School Football PRO

Redwood City, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

REDWOOD CITY, CA
sonomasun.com

Meet Molly Kiss, Sonoma Valley High principal

Sarah Ford | Sonoma Sun — Having served last year as a vice principal at Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS), Molly Kiss is now the principal, presented with both challenges and new opportunities. She came here from San Francisco Unified, where she was a counselor, and then a vice principal.
SONOMA, CA
sfbayview.com

Ranked choice voting shakes up Oakland mayoral election

Ranked-choice voting (RCV) is a hot topic in Oakland right now, after the long count of mayoral election ballots shows Asian candidate, Sheng Thao, beat out Black candidate Loren Taylor by a very thin margin of votes. Allyssa Victory, the most progressive and grassroots candidate in the election, did great and proved herself to be a political force to reckoned with in Oakland, in part because of RCV.
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Health Officials Warn of Surging Winter Viruses

The Marin County Public Health Department is warning the community about a surge in winter viruses and offering recommendations to protect families as the holidays approach. The department said in a statement that local health care providers are seeing a spike in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and COVID-19 cases are trending upward.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety

A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
ALISO VIEJO, CA

