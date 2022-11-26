Read full article on original website
Tsohonis, Murray Lead Long Beach State To Third Place Finish At Baha Mar Hoops
NASSAU, Bahamas – Long Beach State never trailed, riding the hot hands of their backcourt along with stifling defense on the way to a 78-58 win over Vermont in the third place game of the Nassau Championship in the penultimate game of Baha Mar Hoops. Long Beach State (4-3)...
Long Beach State Closes Baha Mar Hoops Against Vermont
NASSAU, Bahamas -- Long Beach State will close their time in the Bahamas by playing for third place in the eight-team Nassau Championship of Baha Mar Hoops. The Beach will face Vermont after beating Oakland and losing to North Texas in the team's two previous games. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. PT with coverage on FloHoops.
Long Beach State Falls Short In Defensive Dogfight With North Texas, 68-47
NASSAU, Bahamas – A defensive battle between Long Beach State and North Texas turned on a second-half run from the Mean Green, who pulled away late in a 68-47 win Saturday in the Bahamas. Long Beach State (3-3) used their pressure defense to force early turnovers by North Texas...
Long Beach State Downs UC Riverside in Straight Sets on Senior Night
LONG BEACH, Calif. – — It was a big night for the three Long Beach State seniors as they played their final match inside the Walter Pyramid. The trio ofDylan Dela Cruz, Victoria O'Sullivan, and Callie Schwarzenbach each contributed in the Beach's 3-0 [25-9, 25-15, 25-19] sweep of UC Riverside on Saturday night.
Long Beach State Continues In Bahamas Against North Texas Today
NASSAU, Bahamas -- Long Beach State advanced into the winners bracket at the Nassau Championship of Baha Mar Hoops, and will face a former Big West member in North Texas. The two teams will meet for the first time since 2000 in the semifinals, with the action tipping off at 5 p.m. PT on FloHoops.
Long Beach State Sweeps UC Davis
LONG BEACH, Calif. – — The Long Beach State offense was on point in the Beach's 3-0 [25-13, 25-20, 25-20] sweep of UC Davis on Friday night at the Walter Pyramid as LBSU hit a season-high .359 in the contest behind four double-digit kill performances. The Beach (18-9,...
Final scores of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Friday, Nov. 25
It’s the biggest night of the high school football season with five Orange County teams going for CIF championships. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game stories on...
St. John Bosco beats Mater Dei in CIF Southern Section Championship: Highlights, observations and everything you missed
St. John Bosco (10-1) stuffed a fourth quarter two-point conversion attempt to hang on and beat Mater Dei (12-1) in the CIF Southern Section title game 24-22 on Friday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. BOX SCOREA short field goal brought Mater Dei within eight with just under five ...
CIF-North Coast Section D1 championship: Defense carries Pittsburg past Clayton Valley Charter
BRENTWOOD, Calif. — With all those offensive weapons and Division I prospects on offense, it was Pittsburg's defense that came to the rescue with a championship on the line Friday night. The Pirates (11-2) gave up a field goal on Clayton Valley Charter's first possession, but then shut out ...
Protestors dressed as refs display banner during Cal football game
The banner remained up from halfway through the third quarter to the end of the game.
Morrissette's musings: Two more candidates to replace Bruce Rollinson as Mater Dei's head football coach
Rollinson coached his final game on Friday night
Redwood City, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Redwood City, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Monterey High School football team will have a game with Palo Alto High School on November 25, 2022, 18:55:00.
Meet Molly Kiss, Sonoma Valley High principal
Sarah Ford | Sonoma Sun — Having served last year as a vice principal at Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS), Molly Kiss is now the principal, presented with both challenges and new opportunities. She came here from San Francisco Unified, where she was a counselor, and then a vice principal.
Underdog Restaurants in the Bay Area You Need to Experience Now
Many know the mainstream restaurants that you find in common places such as plazas and malls. But every now and then, you find a gem, a hidden golden nugget underneath all the rubble. Here's a few of those gems found in the Bay Area.
Ranked choice voting shakes up Oakland mayoral election
Ranked-choice voting (RCV) is a hot topic in Oakland right now, after the long count of mayoral election ballots shows Asian candidate, Sheng Thao, beat out Black candidate Loren Taylor by a very thin margin of votes. Allyssa Victory, the most progressive and grassroots candidate in the election, did great and proved herself to be a political force to reckoned with in Oakland, in part because of RCV.
Health Officials Warn of Surging Winter Viruses
The Marin County Public Health Department is warning the community about a surge in winter viruses and offering recommendations to protect families as the holidays approach. The department said in a statement that local health care providers are seeing a spike in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and COVID-19 cases are trending upward.
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
California Off to Good Start, But Needs Consistent Rain to End Drought: NWS
The National Weather Service's Bay Area office tweeted Sunday that, while California is slightly better off than at the same time last year when it comes to ending the drought, "that won't mean much if we don't continue to get storms throughout the wet season." At this time last year,...
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
