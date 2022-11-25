ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSLA

Rain ends tonight, but more is on the way this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thanksgiving 2022 has been a soggy one and we’re not done yet with wet weather for the long holiday weekend. More is on the way as we head into the weekend. Rain will diminish as we head through this evening. We’ll will eventually dry out...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA

If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man

Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 24, 2022, that on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 159, just south of LA Hwy 2. Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash.
MINDEN, LA
ktalnews.com

Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport native leads hair department in 'Wakanda Forever'

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS)-- A celebrity hairstylist from Shreveport lands the role of lifetime. As hair department head, Crystal Woodford led a team of stylists in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She worked on the underwater city. She is the ArkLaTex's best kept secret. Woodford says the blue people are so unique....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday night in Bossier City. An evening service was followed by an opportunity for all in attendance to express reasons they are thankful then dinner was served. Members expressed gratefulness to share this dinner...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

1 wounded in overnight shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Dixie Garden neighborhood Saturday night. Police are investigating a shooting in the Pier Landing Apartment Complex at 3131 Knight St. just after 9:30 p.m. They found a man shot once in the leg and several casings on the ground.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

One person hit by vehicle in Shreveport following domestic call

SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was hit by a car on the 6200 block of Kelly Key Street in Shreveport late Sunday afternoon. Investigators on the scene are still trying to piece together the details of what happened. Police were initially called for reports of a domestic incident. The condition...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
wateronline.com

Louisiana Wastewater Contains 'Shocking' Amount Of Meth

The wastewater in a large Louisiana city has been found to be harboring a concerningly high concentration of a dangerous drug. “A shocking discovery in Shreveport’s wastewater reveals high levels of methamphetamine,” the Shreveport Times reported. “Following a recent wastewater toxicology test, Dr. Nicholas Goeders (of) LSU Health Shreveport discovered that Shreveport’s wastewater had twice the amount of methamphetamine levels compared to other areas of the United States.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement

SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
