BR church invites public to attend Christmas play
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play. The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The play follows the birth of Jesus...
A season of giving, non-profit organizations prepare for #GivingTuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The #GivingTuesday movement started 10 years ago when Non-Profit organizations wanted to give people an opportunity to help the causes closest to their hearts. Emily Tilley is the executive director for the O’Brien house in Baton Rouge, a residential Non-Profit Organization that supports people with...
wbrz.com
Holiday helpers feed more than 2500 people on Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul and Holiday Helpers are giving thanks in a huge way this year—they're feeding those most in need with hot meals this Thanksgiving, and they've been busy all morning long preparing those meals for more than 2,500 people in the Baton Rouge area.
brproud.com
2 Baton Rouge seniors honored as National African American Recognition Scholars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two local teens are already making names for themselves, before leaving high school. “For me, it’s more driven and just natural born. I’ve always wanted to be as good as I can possibly be,” The Dunham School senior Kari Johnson said.
brweeklypress.com
The Main Street Pilot Club to host HERITAGE in Christmas Concert, December 10th, at Shady Grove B.C.
BAKER, La. —HERITAGE will present a Christmas Concert of Negro Spirituals on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker, LA 70714, at 4:00 pm. This event, hosted by The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, will feature performances of spirituals by HERITAGE, and admission is free.
UPS driver delivers Thanksgiving meals to elderly
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One UPS driver James Brown Jr., also known as “Big Brown”, is giving thanks by delivering a hot meal to elderly folks in rural areas. Even going so far as to ask U-P-S if he could use load his large work truck up with meals and make the special deliveries.
49th Annual Bayou Classic brings much fanfare to New Orleans on Thanksgiving weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Hotels around the city are starting to fill up as Southern University and Grambling State fans are beginning to arrive for the 49th Annual Bayou Classic. The longstanding rivalry will be on display throughout the weekend as thousands are expected to travel to New Orleans for the events.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge public schools likely not identifying many children with disabilities
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system currently educates about 4,000 children with disabilities, roughly 10% of the students in the district. A team of outside educators, however, say that number is well below both the state and the nation, suggesting that hundreds, even thousands of children in Baton Rouge are not getting the help they need.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox, Grambling's 'World Famed' duke it out in Battle of the Bands
For the members of two Louisiana marching bands, Friday was not Black Friday nor the day after Thanksgiving, as much as it it was a culmination of months of preparation, a celebration of 49 years of history. It was the Battle of the Bands between Southern and Grambling, and the...
49th Annual Bayou Classic Events, Notes, and Facts
The 49th Annual Bayou Classic is ready to kickoff for the Southern Jaguars and Grambling State Tigers.
LSU Reveille
Black LSU 26 Instagram account provides community, connection for campus' underrepresented communities
A university as large as LSU can be intimidating for freshmen, especially freshmen of minority populations. To support students of color and provide a community in a sea of nearly 38,000 students, an Instagram account, Black LSU 26, was created to bring under-represented communities together. A predominantly white institution, LSU’s...
NOLA.com
What's the future for 'learning pods,' schools at center of Iberville charter controversy?
State education leaders will soon decide how much leeway public schools should have to expand beyond their main campus and establish learning pods — small satellite campuses where children learn in small groups. A key dispute is whether schools interested in operating pods should have to obtain approval in...
KPLC TV
Community petition created demanding change following 16-year-old’s death
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Making our roads a safer place should be a priority for every driver. Another fatal accident has caused members of the community to start a petition to install flashing stop signs at the intersection of LA 397 and Gauthier Road. A two-way stop at an...
brproud.com
WATCH: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Geaux Nation team is getting you ready for the Bayou Classic. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Residents in the Baton Rouge area...
brproud.com
Vacant house fire on Sycamore Street, save small pets
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Friday afternoon. According to BRFD, firefighters were called to a residence in the 5100 block of Sycamore Street. When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke coming from the home’s crevices. They were able to enter the home through the front door and reach the kitchen. In the kitchen, evidence shows the fire was coming from the stove area.
KSLA
Black Friday in-store hours for shoppers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re going shopping for deals on Black Friday, store times will vary. Most stores will be open for Black Friday, but there are also online deals for those who would like to avoid the crowd. For shoppers who would rather go in-store for...
wbrz.com
'Something we'll never recover from': Allie Rice's family preparing for first holiday without daughter
BATON ROUGE - Life hasn't been the same for the family of Allie Rice since her murder in mid-September. This time of year, which should be filled with joy, will be difficult as police continue the search for her killer. “Waking up every morning, seeing her picture everywhere, it makes...
theadvocate.com
A week in a legend's life: West Baton Rouge show follows Billie Holiday's time spent at Sugar Hill
Billie Holiday walks down an empty street, a fur stole draped over her evening gown. There is no limo waiting with open doors, no entourage surrounding her. She simply walks alone after the night's set at the Sugar Hill nightclub. Quite a lonely setting for a jazz legend, really. Then...
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along interstate in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find all kinds of items discarded along […]
Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting
Three Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with a November 22 Shooting. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said on November 23, 2022, that three males had been apprehended following a shooting incident in Raceland, Louisiana on Tuesday, November 22. Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma, Louisiana, and Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, Louisiana, were arrested. The shooting did not result in any injuries, according to authorities.
